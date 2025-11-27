Rahmanullah Lakanwal: Suspect Who Shot Two National Guard Soldiers Near White House Previously Worked with CIA in Afghanistan

The head of the CIA has made a dramatic revelation: the man suspected of shooting two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. had previously worked with the agency during his time in Afghanistan. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was identified as the suspect arrested after Wednesday's shootout near the White House that left two National Guard soldiers wounded.

Late on Wednesday night, the CIA director revealed that Lakanwal had previously worked with the agency while helping U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan before the chaotic military withdrawal. The CIA boss told Fox News that Lakanwal served "as part of a partner force in Kandahar," a role that ended shortly after the chaotic evacuation.

Shocking Revelations

Like President Trump, Ratcliffe slammed the handling of the evacuation, saying it allowed people who were not properly vetted to enter the United States on temporary visas. "The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the US government, including the CIA," Ratcliffe said.

"The individual - and so many others - should have never been allowed to come here," he added.

"Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration's catastrophic failures."

Trump had earlier slammed former President Joe Biden for allowing Lakanwal into the country through Operation Allies Welcome, saying Americans are justified in feeling "righteous anger and enormous resolve" after learning of his alleged actions.

The operation was aimed at helping vulnerable Afghans, including those who supported U.S. forces during the war. Lakanwal was reportedly resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

A relative told NBC News they were shocked by the accusations, saying Lakanwal had worked with U.S. Special Forces after spending ten years in the Afghan Army.

The family member added that Lakanwal is married with five young sons, and that he was once wounded while working alongside U.S. troops.

"We were the ones that were targeted by the Taliban in Afghanistan," the relative said. "I cannot believe that he might do this."

Blame Game Begins

Biden has repeatedly stood by the controversial 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan — a decision that resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members and left the U.S.-backed Afghan government too weak to resist, ultimately enabling the Taliban to retake control.

According to CNN, Lakanwal, an Afghan national, entered the United States on a temporary visa. In 2024, he applied for asylum — and under the Trump administration, his request was reportedly approved in April of this year.

However, Trump put the blame squarely on Biden and the previous administration on Wednesday night, arguing that "no country can tolerate such a risk to our very survival."

The President said in a press conference: "The suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hellhole on earth.

"He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021, on those infamous flights that everybody was talking about. Nobody knew who was coming in.

"His status was extended under legislation signed by President Biden, a disastrous president, the worst in our history."

Trump vowed that "the animal" who shot the troops "will pay a very steep price" as he praised "every member of the United States military who is deployed tonight, at home and abroad."