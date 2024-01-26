How Did Masuimi Max Die? Playboy and Maxim Found Dead at Her Las Vegas Home Aged 45 Days Ahead of Public Performance

Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max has died aged 45. The model and actress, who also featured in a Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube movie, was found dead at her home in the Las Vegas area on Thursday. Emergency first responders arrived at the location after police received a call just before 11:30 am on Thursday, as reported by TMZ.

Currently, no foul play is suspected, but an investigation into her death will be carried out. There are no additional details available regarding the circumstances surrounding Max's death at this time. Tributes have already started to pour in as friends, family, and loved ones have been left to mourn.

Shocking and Sudden Death

Max's most recent Instagram post was made six days ago where she promoted an upcoming event called Vegas Chaos anniversary scheduled for January 27 at The Dive Bar. Max was featured among the 'gorelesque' performers, alongside Ali, Z Diaboli, and Liilipher.

It remains uncertain whether the event will proceed in light of Max's passing.

In a video shared on October 13, 2023, Max was seen modeling a black leather top and pants, showcasing a platinum blonde mohawk.

Tributes have been pouring in from the time news of her death broke. "I'm so grateful we reconnected thank you for mentoring me when I first started out in this industry and giving me opportunities I cannot believe this is real," Max's friend Ashleeta Beauchamp wrote as she paid tribute to her friend on her Instagram page.

"Rest in paradise lovely!," one fan wrote. "I always thought you were such a rock star. I'm so saddened to hear of your passing. You will be missed."

"I will love you 4 ever my dark fetish pin up queen," fellow model Marilyn Barrios added.

Gone too Soon

Max started her career as a model in 2000 and soon achieved success, securing assignments in various publications including Playboy, Maxim, Alt, and Bizarre magazines.

In her acting career, Max had notable appearances, including an uncredited role in the 2005 action film "XXX: State of the Union," directed by Lee Tamahori. The film starred Samuel L. Jackson, Ice Cube, XZibit, Scott Speedman, and Willem Dafoe.

Additionally, she had smaller roles in productions such as "Cornman: American Vegetable Hero" and "Giantess Battle Attack."

In "xXx: State of the Union," Max portrayed the girlfriend of Zeke, played by rapper Xzibit.

In more recent years, she primarily transitioned into alternative modeling and gained a substantial following, amassing over 300,000 followers on her Instagram page.