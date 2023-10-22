Who Is Grace Rose Baez? NYPD Cop Who Boasted About Loving Her Job Arrested for Selling Large Quantities of Fentanyl, Heroin While on Duty

A female NYPD police officer, who openly boasted about her love for her job, was arrested this week for allegedly trafficking large quantities of narcotics, including fentanyl and heroin, while actively on duty, as stated by federal authorities. Grace Rose Baez was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and distribution of narcotics.

According to Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, she was arrested along with Cesar Martinez from Yonkers, one of her allies. Baez, 37, and Martinez, 42, are accused of trying to sell narcotics to a federal informant during the period spanning from October 9 to October 29, according to authorities.

Different Motive

Baez of Bronx reportedly provided the informant with a sample of what she claimed to be "top-quality" fentanyl contained in a Mentos candy container on a Tuesday. She further told the informant that she could supply one kilogram of heroin for $25,000 and 800 grams of fentanyl, with pricing for the latter to be discussed later, dependent on the purity of the drug.

Baez, who has been employed as a police officer since 2012, is accused of having numerous meetings with the informant, as indicated by officials.

Baez was assigned to desk duty at an NYPD facility while allegedly setting up meetings and discussing prices for selling "kilogram quantities of narcotics," federal authorities claimed.

On Thursday, Baez reportedly met with the criminal informant in Yonkers and handed over packages containing suspected narcotics, including one kilogram and 400 grams of heroin, and 640 grams of fentanyl labeled as "640 Manzana."

She was taken into custody on the same day.

Following Baez's arrest, law enforcement personnel proceeded to the home in Yonkers that she shared with Martinez. According to officials, they reportedly found a package of suspected narcotics being discarded from the apartment.

Inside the home, police found a kilogram press machine. Additionally, they uncovered more narcotics that Martinez had allegedly attempted to discard outside, as stated by authorities.

Dangerous Liaisons

The NYPD placed Baez on modified duty in 2020 following allegations of misconduct. In 2022, her income was reported at $96,715, which was less than what she had earned in previous years, mainly due to reduced overtime work while on desk duty.

Following her arrest, Baez was suspended from her position without pay. Both Baez and Martinez, 37, potentially face lengthy prison sentences.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Baez had written about her experience as a police officer.

"I will never apologize for picking a career I love to do," the posting at Graciela_Rose reads.

"There's always a bad one or two in the bunch, but that's not me..."

Williams said Baez "flagrantly violated" her oath of office "by pushing poison, including fentanyl and heroin, which are driving the nation's deadly opioid crisis and have been responsible for thousands of tragic deaths in this city and around the nation," he said.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban stated that if Baez is found guilty, she has "tarnished the shield that she wore."

"These charges are extremely troubling because there is no place for corruption at the NYPD," he said.