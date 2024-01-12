Lynn Yamada Davis: 'Cooking with Lynja' Chef Who Amassed 1.7 Million Followers for Her Cooking Videos Dies After Cancer Battle

Lynn Yamada Davis, the internet sensation known for "Cooking with Lynja," has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. Davis died on January 1 at Riverview Medical Center in New Jersey, succumbing to esophageal cancer, her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet confirmed.

Davis had gained widespread popularity for her culinary content, amassing over 17 million followers on her TikTok cooking page. Davis regularly posted funny and heartwarming cooking videos on her social media platforms, notably on the page titled "Cooking With Lynja." She started the venture with her youngest child, Tim Davis, during the pandemic in 2020. News of her death has left her fans mourning.

Chef with a Funny Bone Dies

Diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019, Lynn Yamada Davis later developed esophageal cancer in 2021. Her social media account has been kept active, with videos posted after January 1, keeping her online presence alive.

The popularity of "Cooking With Lynja" soared after a video showcasing Lynn Yamada Davis's quirky dance moves while making a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. Currently, her cooking page boasts 17.4 million followers.

"My mom was like my partner in crime," Tim, who edits the TikTok account, told The New York Times.

According to Tim Davis, his mother requested him to share the humorous videos they created together around a decade ago. However, once the final clip featuring Lynn is uploaded, the account will no longer be active.

Lynn infused a playful energy into her cooking videos, including her distinctive dancing, which resonated particularly well with younger audiences.

Her unique style and wholesome content propelled her to significant success on social media, leading Forbes to include her in its 50 over 50 list in 2022.

An Inspiration to Even Youngsters

Lynn Yamada Davis was born in New York City but spent her early years in Fort Lee, New Jersey, with her father, businessman Tadao Yamada, and homemaker mother Mabel Fujisake Yamada. She graduated from MIT in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and went on to earn a master's in business administration and public health from Columbia.

Before finding fame on TikTok, Lynn had a long and successful career in telecommunications, having worked for Bell Labs, now known as AT&T Labs.

"She had this whole chapter as a groundbreaking female engineer, and she was very proud of that," her daughter Hannah said.

Lynn Yamada Davis gained recognition globally, including in countries like Japan and Italy, where she traveled with her son.

Her other son, Sean Davis, who plays professional soccer for Nashville Soccer Club, shared that Lynn was his first coach.

When she visited him in Tennessee, he noted that they would often be approached by young people who recognized and admired her.

"That's how I realized how famous she was,' he said. 'People would ask for pictures and I would take the picture."

In her final years, Lynn Yamada had the opportunity to travel the world, indulge in delicious food, engage in cooking, and connect with new people, as shared by her son Sean.

"I just think her final chapter was exactly how she would have wanted it to be written."

Lynn is survived by her children Tim, Sean, Hannah, and Becky Steinberg. She is also survived by her second husband, Keith Davis, her siblings Jay Yamada and Karen Dolce Yamada, and two grandchildren.