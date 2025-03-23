Who Is Maria Kovalchuk? Ukrainian OnlyFans Model Founded With Broken Spine in Dubai Likely to Survive as Family Gives Grim Update

A Ukrainian OnlyFans model who was found dumped on the roadside in Dubai with severe injuries is expected to survive, her family said. Maria Kovalchuk, 20, had been missing for eight days after telling friends that she was invited to a hotel party on March 9.

On March 19, ten days after she vanished, Maria was found on a roadside in Dubai, battered and covered in blood, with multiple fractures to her limbs and spine. Maria was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent three life-saving surgeries, followed by a fourth procedure later on. Her mother, Anna, who traveled from Norway to be by her side, shared an update today.

Almost Beaten to Death

Her mother said that Maria is expected to recover, saying "She is getting medical treatment, and everything will be all right." Dubai police confirmed "that the Ukrainian citizen previously reported missing is currently hospitalised, receiving medical care with her family present," the Daily Mail reported.

"A comprehensive investigation has revealed that she sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height."

The Russian news outlet Shot reported that the adult content model's family has disputed the police's version of events, insisting that the claim of her falling from a construction site is untrue.

Contacted separately on Friday on this claim, her mother said: "I cannot comment because of the investigation."

The Russian news outlet VChK-OGPU reported that Maria was in a state of extreme distress before she went missing. According to multiple Ukrainian media sources, she had planned to attend a party with two men who claimed to be representatives of the modeling industry at the time of her disappearance.

Maria told her mother that she would be staying overnight with these men, but she then mysteriously vanished.

Everything Shrouded in Mystery

She had a flight to Thailand scheduled to depart from Dubai on March 11 but never arrived at the airport. Concerned, her family and friends alerted the police. Earlier, Maria's mother, Anna, commented on her daughter's disappearance, saying, "There is assumption that she went to a party."

"But the promoter who organized these parties did not see her. Maria was [eventually] found in hospital in serious condition."

Maria's friend, Russian model Angelina Doroshenkova, 31, said: "We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information."

She had been in Dubai with Kovalchuk and was reportedly invited to the same party on March 9 but ultimately chose to return to Russia a few days earlier.