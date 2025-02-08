How Did Laleska Alexandre Die? Brazilian Fashion Influencer Dies Suddenly Aged 28 as Tributes Pour In

A 28-year-old fashion influencer has died after developing a septic shock. Laleska Alexandre died on Wednesday due to complications arising from an ovarian infection. According to local newspaper O Globo, the Brazilian social media star died in Juazeiro do Norte. According to reports, Alexandre was diagnosed with a tubo-ovarian abscess (TOA).

The National Institutes of Health describes this condition as " a severe complication of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) that predominantly affects sexually active women of reproductive age." Her heartbroken cousin, Karízia Temóteo, shared with CNN Brasil that Alexandre was initially admitted to the emergency room on Sunday evening after experiencing severe cramps and her condition deteriorated soon after that.

Unexpected Death

She was later transferred to Cariri Regional Hospital for urgent surgery, but by then, "it was already at an advanced stage." The NIH explains that TOAs are "inflammatory mass in the fallopian tubes and ovaries, often filled with pus, typically resulting from an ascending infection of the upper genital tract."

Common symptoms include fever and abdominal pain, and if the abscess ruptures, it can lead to severe complications such as sepsis.

Alexandre was the CEO of the marketing firm Agência Laleska Alexandre and led the fashion brands La Vestiaire and La Brand Brasil.

She had amassed a fan following of 26,000 on Instagram, where she identified herself as a digital creator.

Her wake was held in in Juazeiro do Norte on Thursday, according to CNN. "I love you forever, I will remember you as the sweet, faithful, determined, hard-working girl who never gave up in the face of adversity, who always tried her best," one of Alexandre's friends said on social media.

"So beautiful, striving for her goals. I will always love you friend," another added.

Tributes Pour in for Beloved Influencer

Thousands of her heartbroken followers expressed their grief in the comments on several of her most well-loved posts. "I am in shock. What happened to her? How sad Lord!" one person wrote.

"May God comfort all her family and friends! Very sad!" another heartbroken fan added.

"How sad, so young. It is such a shock," yet another fan said.