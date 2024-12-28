Candice Miller: Instagram Influencer Continues to Struggle with Husband's $34 Million Debt after Real Estate Moghul Committed Suicide

Candice Miller, the former influencer behind the lifestyle brand Mama & Tata, is navigating the aftermath of her husband's $33.6 million debt following his suicide in July as she continues to rebuild her life with her daughters in a $10 million beachfront home in Miami.

Miller, 42, who previously ran the blog with her sister and showcased her glamorous lifestyle online, has spent the past five months grappling with the loss of her husband, Brandon Miller, a prominent New York real estate developer who took his own life while secretly dealing with overwhelming financial troubles. However, Miller received a $15million payout following her husband's suicide, The New York Times reported.

Rebuilding a New Life

According to industry experts, life insurance policies generally exclude payouts for suicide, but this restriction usually applies only within the first two years after the policy is issued.

Brandon Miller, who had just $8,000 in his bank account at the time of his death, mentioned in his suicide note that the insurance policies could be used to help settle his debts.

However, as the year draws to a close, Candice, along with lawyers, lenders, and the courts, is still working to unravel the $33.6 million debt Brandon left behind, according to a report by The New York Times on Friday.

The socialite's world was turned upside down in July when her husband tragically ended his life at the age of 43 by inhaling carbon monoxide in the garage of their Hamptons estate while she and their daughters were traveling in Europe.

In August, Candice agreed to pay around $4 million to resolve a lawsuit over an unpaid loan, according to The New York Times. She is also facing a separate lawsuit for $194,881.89 in unpaid rent for the $47,000-per-month Park Avenue apartment where her family lived. Candice is contesting the claim, arguing she did not personally sign the lease.

Fighting Multiple Battles

After Brandon's death, Candice confided in friends that she never asked about his business affairs and didn't keep track of their personal finances, The Times reported. Brandon had accumulated over $20 million in debts, including an $11.3 million loan from BMO Bank in Chicago and a $2.1 million loan from UBS Bank, according to court documents.

In September, Candice was sued for $194,881.89 in unpaid rent for the couple's upscale Park Avenue apartment, which cost $49,000 per month. She has disputed the rent claim, asserting that she did not personally sign the lease agreement.

Just last week, she sold their Water Mill mansion in the Hamptons, which was her husband's primary asset. Although it was listed for $15.5 million in August, the exact sale price remains unclear.

One lender who had provided Brandon with a $208,000 loan in early June said that the debt was repaid with interest following the sale of the property.

Candice, known for founding the lifestyle and mommy blog Mama & Tata, is a regular figure in the Hamptons social scene, frequently seen with the likes of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, stylist Rachel Zoe, and Ivanka Trump. She has previously shared her affinity for luxury items like Dior sunglasses, a Prada beach tote, and shopping at Chanel in East Hampton.

Her life took a dramatic turn when her husband was found unresponsive in his car in the garage on July 3. He was rushed to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he died a few days later. At the time, Candice and their daughters were vacationing on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, as previously reported by The Times.