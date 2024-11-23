Matthew Byars: 'RHOP' Star and Talent Manager Dies in Shock Suicide Aged 37 as Heartbroken Co-Stars Pay Touching Tribute

Matthew Byars, a talent manager best known for his appearance on "The Real Housewives of Potomac," has tragically died. He was only 37 years old. The Maryland Chief Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to Page Six on Friday that Byars died on Thursday as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries."

His death has been officially ruled as a suicide and an autopsy report has also been completed. Byars was first introduced to Bravo viewers in 2018 during Season 3 of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" as part of Karen Huger's management team. In a 2018 interview with Bravo's Daily Dish, the now 61-year-old Huger spoke about their successful professional collaboration.

Gone too Soon

"Matt is wonderful, wonderful in PR. I do have a PR, Matt is not my PR, but I would say that Matt is in a line of my agent, my booking person, and it works for me," she explained.

"I met some dynamic people through this powerful young man, who's extremely connected," she continued. "And my personality and his connections just work so well, and I'm blessed to have Matt in my life."

Huger fondly remembered her late friend for his support during a difficult time, sharing, "When my mother passed in 2017, "I didn't expect him to be there, but that was Matt — always showing up with love and support that touched the soul."

"Matt was deeply loved, and his absence will be felt profoundly by all who knew him," she continued in her heartfelt statement.

"Matt, my heart is broken. I love you — here and beyond. Until we meet again, I will carry your memory in my heart. You will be missed beyond words, my friend."

Tributes Pour In

Melissa Gorga shared a heartfelt tribute to her friend, writing: "Why didn't you tell me, Matt? I'm heartbroken."

"Your personality was infectious. Your jokes- you always had them. You should have done stand up- I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt . Because earlier this week you didn't tell me.

"I know life was tough- I know- Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of 'ON DISPLAY'- you and I- WE ARE LOYAL. They don't make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. Go fly- Go make them laugh."

Many of her co-stars expressed their sorrow in the comments of the post. Dolores Catania wrote, "We all loved him very much sorry for your loss i know how close u were mat we will miss u rest in peace my friend."

Comedian Bruce Vilanch appeared to be the first to announce Byars' passing on Thursday through a public Facebook post.

"Matt Byars ended his struggle this morning. Those of you who knew him can DM me for more information," he wrote. "Sorry to be the bearer..."