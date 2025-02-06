How Did Irv Gotti Die? Murder Inc. Founder Who Worked with Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule and Ashanti Dies Aged 54 a Year after Stroke

Irv Gotti, the famous label head and record producer, has died at the age of 54, according to a source close to the music producer and the Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death of the founder of Murder Inc. is still unclear. However, just 11 months prior to his death in 2024, Gotti (born Irving Lorenzo Jr.) suffered what his representative described as a "minor stroke."

Gotti was admitted to a recovery center at that time, Wack100 shared in August 2024, per TMZ. The 47-year-old talent manager also said that he had been sent a picture of Gotti with a cane, saying that Gotti had "lost a lot of weight."

Sudden Death

However, Gotti's representative explained to the outlet that he has "been struggling with diabetes for years, which led to a mild stroke more than six months ago." "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy."

Gotti's rep added, "He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

Gotti had previously opened up about his health challenges during an appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast in August 2023.

The music producer, credited with launching the careers of Ja Rule and Ashanti in the early 2000s, revealed that diabetes had been "deteriorating" his body. He admitted that despite living with the condition for a long time, he had not been able to keep it under control.

"It's hereditary," he said regarding his condition, acknowledging that he had also been inconsistent with taking his insulin.

The late music executive is best known for co-founding Murder Inc. alongside his brother, Chris Gotti, in 1998. However, he also established himself as a sought-after producer and songwriter, crafting hits for Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule, the late rapper DMX, Ashanti, and several other top hip-hop and R&B stars.

Gotti's signature sound became a major commercial success in the early 2000s, blending mainstream-friendly melodies with classic hip-hop beats, helping many of these artists achieve crossover appeal.

Star in His Own Right

Gotti played a key role in producing high-profile remixes for Jennifer Lopez, including the 2001 remix of "I'm Real" featuring Ja Rule, which he co-wrote with the rapper and co-produced. He also co-wrote and co-produced Lopez and Ja Rule's 2002 track "Ain't It Funny" (Murder Remix)—a completely different song from Lopez's 2001 solo hit "Ain't It Funny", despite sharing the same title.

With Gotti's influence, Ja Rule rose to prominence with his 2001 hit Always On Time, which featured Ashanti on vocals. The duo teamed up again the following year for Mesmerize.

Gotti also worked extensively on Ashanti's solo music, producing hits like Foolish (2002) and Rain On Me (2003).

At the time, both Ja Rule and Ashanti were signed to Murder Inc., and their chart-topping tracks, along with other successful releases, helped the label sell 30 million records worldwide.

Before launching Murder Inc., Gotti worked in the A&R department at Def Jam Records, where he played a crucial role in securing deals for Jay-Z and DMX—the latter of whom died in 2021.

He has also contributed as a producer on tracks for Kanye West, Memphis Bleek, Fat Joe, and Christina Milian. He also produced "Can I Live" on Jay-Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

Gotti was married to Debbie Lorenzo from the early 2000s until 2013, and the former couple shares three children: their daughter Angie and two sons, JJ and Sonny.