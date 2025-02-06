Bruce Reginald Foster: Suspect Who Killed Coworker and Injured Five Others in Ohio Cosmetic Warehouse Shooting Arrested

The suspect accused of killing a coworker and injuring five others at a cosmetics warehouse in central Ohio was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour manhunt, police said. Bruce Reginald Foster III, 28, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Columbus around 10:30 a.m., 12 hours after the "targeted" attack at the New Albany facility, around 15 miles away.

U.S. Marshals executed a warrant for Foster's arrest, though it remains unclear how they determined he would be at that location or his connection to the address. According to NBC Columbus, Foster was employed at the warehouse and had been working for several hours before the shooting took place.

Sudden Attack

According to New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones, both managers and employees told authorities that there were no visible signs of conflict or any incident that could have led to the attack.

Gunfire broke out at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday inside the large KDC/One cosmetics facility, in what police suspect was a "targeted attack," while around 150 employees were present, Jones said.

One victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were transported to the hospital, with their conditions currently unknown.

Authorities recovered a handgun from inside the facility.

According to police, Foster was dropped off the warehouse by someone who is not suspected of being involved in the shooting.

Quick Action Led to Arrest

Shortly after the incident, police said they had a solid lead on Foster's whereabouts and reassured the public that there was no ongoing threat.

Officials did not disclose who lived at the home on 7th Avenue and High Street, where Foster was ultimately located and taken into custody.

According to the New Albany Chamber of Commerce website, the KDC/One facility produces cosmetics for LBrands stores.

