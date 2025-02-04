Bianca Censori's X-Rated Stunt on Grammys 2025 Red Carpet May Cost Husband Kanye West $20M Tokyo Concert Deal

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's controversial stunt on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards may have jeopardized a staggering $20 million international concert deal. The 47-year-old rapper had signed an agreement to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May.

However, following the backlash faced by his wife for her nude appearance at music's biggest event, the financial backers of his deal are now having serious second thoughts, according to the Daily Mail. "The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows," a source told the outlet.

Costly Stunt

The source also said that the so-called stunt "has been greeted with horror in Japan." An insider revealed that Japan is undergoing "a cultural awakening about women's rights" and emphasized that "what he did is being seen as an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable."

"He has completely culturally misjudged Japan," the source continued. "He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people toward these activities. He's just not welcome anymore," the source said, adding that it was "creepy beyond belief."

"This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full time, and I guess he did not see this coming."

"Kanye is just f–king up every opportunity that comes to him," the inside said, revealing that the father of four, who was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, has been living in a Tokyo hotel for the better part of 2024.

It seems that financial supporters in the U.S. are reacting similarly to the incident. One source highlighted that the couple's controversial act took place on the red carpet, directly in front of a billboard requesting charitable contributions for the LA fire relief efforts.

"This was totally disrespectful to the Grammys," one insider told the outlet. "To pull a stunt at what is essentially a fundraiser and in the context of what has been going on in LA is almost inconceivably stupid, crass and wrong."

"It's a f–k up on a huge scale, but all that Kanye is interested in at the moment is launching his cryptocurrency, and everything else seems to pass him by," they added.

Completely Distasteful

On Sunday night, the Vultures rapper's 30-year-old wife removed her fur coat in front of a crowd of photographers, revealing a sheer, nearly nonexistent minidress without a bra or underwear.

Censori completed her bold look with transparent heels and confidently stood by her husband. She also had a large black coat with her to cover up when she wasn't posing for pictures.

West, on the other hand, wore all-black, including a simple T-shirt, black pants, and dark sunglasses.

The revealing outfit may have contributed to the couple being removed from the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair arrived at the high-profile award show "uninvited," accompanied by an entourage of around five people, and were escorted out—according to a now-deleted Instagram post.

Page Six confirmed the incident, with an insider claiming they were asked to leave after "the crazy outfit moment they pulled up on the carpet," adding that the stunt was an attempt to recreate the album cover for West's upcoming release, Vultures.