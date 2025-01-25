How Did DJ Unk Die? Atlanta Rapper and Hip-Hop Pioneer Known for 'Walk It Out' Dies Suddenly Aged 43 as Tributes Pour In

Atlanta rapper DJ Unk, widely recognized for his popular tracks "Walk It Out" and "2 Step," has died at the age of 43, leaving hip-hop community in mourning. Born Anthony Leonard Platt, Unk, passed away on Friday, according to a statement by Korey "Big Oomp" Roberson, the founder of Big Oomp Records, the label that signed Unk in 2000.

His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, also shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Facebook post. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners since his death. The exact cause of his death is unclear, but a source told The New York Post that the rapper and producer reportedly suffered from "health complications."

Gone too Soon

In 2009, Unk was hospitalized after a heart attack, which he later in an interview with XXL attributed to the effects of constant touring, unhealthy eating, drinking and smoking.

Sherkita Long-Platt, DJ Unk's wife, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Friday afternoon, writing, "Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER,"

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk,'" Roberson said in a statement on behalf of the Big Oomp Records family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit."

"DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever," the statement continued.

"Hit songs such as 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step' have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten."

"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years."

Roberson concluded, "Rest in peace, Unk. You will forever be missed. Now walk it out!"

An Illustrious Career

DJ Unk gained widespread recognition in the mid-2000s with his debut album, 'Beat'n Down Yo Block!' His career hit its peak in 2006 with the release of the breakout single "Walk It Out," which became a massive hit and inspired a viral dance trend.

After the success of "Walk It Out," DJ Unk released his second album, The 69 Boyz (2007), which included the popular track "2 Step."

Although it didn't reach the same level of mainstream acclaim as his debut, the album cemented DJ Unk's legacy in the Southern hip-hop community.

Fans flooded social media with tributes and condolences, with one posting, "A real Atlanta legend... May he rest in peace."

The Atlanta Falcons' official Instagram account also paid tribute to DJ Unk, posting, "Rest in Peace, DJ Unk."

DJ Unk's music became a defining part of the "snap music" era, a subgenre of Southern hip-hop characterized by laid-back, rhythmic beats and the iconic snapping sound. Alongside artists like D4L, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Lil Jon, DJ Unk played a key role in bringing this unique style to the forefront of hip-hop in the mid-2000s.

Following the massive success of his hit "Walk It Out," DJ Unk's mainstream presence began to decline. Although he continued making music and performing, none of his later releases matched the popularity of his debut single.

Despite this, DJ Unk remains a major influence on Southern hip-hop, with his music defining a movement that dominated dance floors and clubs during its peak.

Even though the spotlight eventually moved on, DJ Unk's contributions to the genre continue to be appreciated by both fans and fellow artists.

News of DJ Unk's death comes shortly after the tragic death of Patrick Houston Jr., the son of rapper Project Pat. Houston Jr., who was also the nephew of Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J, was fatally shot last week at the age of 21.

The incident took place on Friday in the Imogene Heights neighborhood of Memphis, as reported by TMZ. According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m., and responding officers found Houston Jr. deceased at the scene.