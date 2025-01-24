How Did Calvin Jones Die? Former Green Bay Packers Star and Super Bowl Champion Found Dead in His Omaha Home Aged 54

Former Green Bay Packers running back Calvin Jones has died at the age of 54. Jones, a former Nebraska college football standout and a member of the Packers' 1997 Super Bowl-winning team, was found unresponsive in his Omaha home by emergency responders. Omaha police told KETV that Jones' death was likely caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jones had reportedly told his neighbor about issues with his furnace, which left his home cold and prompted him to rely on a generator. Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, were called to the property after reports of a gas odor. Upon arrival, they found Jones in the basement, where he was pronounced dead.

Tragic Death

Jones was a standout player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 1990 to 1993, during which he recorded 3,166 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. Jones entered the NFL in 1994 after being selected by the Raiders in the third round of the draft. He spent two seasons with the Raiders before concluding his NFL career with the Packers.

During his time with Green Bay, Jones contributed to the team's 35-21 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI, held in New Orleans. Over the course of 16 NFL games, he accumulated 112 rushing yards.

In 1992, Jones earned unanimous All-Big 8 honors as a sophomore after surpassing 2,000 career rushing yards. That season, he rushed for 1,210 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

During his senior year in 1993, he added another 1,043 rushing yards despite suffering a knee injury in the first game, which caused him to miss two games. By the end of his college career, Jones had climbed to second place in Nebraska's all-time rushing records with 3,153 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Illustrious Career

Averaging 105.1 rushing yards per game during his time at Nebraska, Jones achieved 16 games with 100 or more rushing yards. He was a consensus All-Big 8 selection in both 1992 and 1993, earning third-team All-American recognition in 1993 after being named to the second team in 1992. He was also a finalist for the 1993 Doak Walker Award.

Jones was drafted in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Raiders. He played two seasons with the Raiders before joining the Green Bay Packers, where he capped off his NFL career by winning Super Bowl XXXI against the New England Patriots in 1996.

After retiring from the NFL, Jones returned to Omaha, where he continued playing football with the Omaha Beef in 2000.

In 2004, Jones was honored with induction into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

In 2019, Jones was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, for his outstanding contributions to athletics during his early years.

Nebraska Football released a statement mourning his loss: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Husker legend and Super Bowl Champion, Calvin Jones. Our hearts go out to the Jones family, and he will be greatly missed."