Who Is Teresa Youngblut? Washington State Woman Arrested for Shooting Dead US Border Police Agent David Baland During Traffic Stop in Vermont

A Washington state woman was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent during a traffic stop in Vermont near the U.S.-Canada border earlier this week, federal authorities said on Friday. Teresa Youngblut, 21, allegedly shot Border Patrol officer David Maland during a traffic stop on Monday along Interstate 91 in Coventry.

The incident took place while Youngblut was traveling with a friend, Felix Baukholt, according to the FBI. According to investigators, Maland pulled over Youngblut and Baukholt, a German national, on Interstate 91 in Coventry because Baukholt's visa appeared to be expired, before gunfire broke out and Maland ended up being killed by Youngblut.

Arrested at Last

According to an FBI affidavit, Youngblut allegedly opened fire on Maland and other officers. The specific charges against her have not yet been revealed. Baukholt reportedly tried to pull a gun during the high-voltage altercation but was also killed in the exchange of gunfire with Maland.

Authorities had been performing "routine surveillance" on the duo since January 14, after a hotel employee appeared to raise concerns about Youngblut being seen with a firearm and both individuals dressed in all-black tactical gear.

When investigators approached them for questioning, they declined to engage in a lengthy discussion, saying they were in the area searching for property to purchase. No further details have been released yet.

Death of a Hero

Maland, a U.S. Air Force veteran, had served with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for over nine years, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

His family told The Associated Press that his career included nine years in the military and 15 years in federal service, during which he was assigned to security duties at the Pentagon during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"He was a devoted agent who served with honor and bravery," a family statement provided to the outlet said. "He had a tremendous respect and pride for the work he did; he truly embodied service over self."

Maland also worked as a K-9 handler while stationed in Texas near the Mexican border before being assigned to the northern border. According to his aunt, Joan Maland, he had been planning to propose to his girlfriend.

Just hours before authorities announced Youngblut's arrest on Friday, a procession of hundreds of law enforcement vehicles escorted the hearse transporting Maland's body from the University of Vermont morgue to a funeral home in Burlington.