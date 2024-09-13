How Did Chad McQueen Die? 'Karate Kid' Star and Son of Legendary Actor Steve McQueen Dies from Organ Failure Aged 63

Chad McQueen, best known for playing Dutch in the "Karate Kid" films and the only son of the legendary actor Steve McQueen, has died at the age of 63. Born Chadwick Steve McQueen, the actor died on Wednesday, at his home in Palm Desert, California. The news was confirmed by his longtime lawyer, Arthur Barens, in a statement to TMZ.

Barens said that McQueen's death was due to organ failure. McQueen had reportedly suffered a severe injury several years ago, which eventually led to the gradual failure of his organs. The actor was surrounded by his children and his life partner, Jeanie, during his final moments, according to multiple reports.

Death of a Star

McQueen's death was confirmed in an Instagram statement by his wife, Jeanie, along with two of his children — his daughter Madison and son Chase. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father Chad McQueen," the family captioned two black and white photos posted on Chad and Steve McQueen's Instagram accounts.

"His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him."

"He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well," the statement continued.

"As a family we need to navigate this difficult time and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."

The post was signed, "With heartfelt gratitude, Jeanie, Chase, and Madison."

Chad was born on December 28, 1960, as the only son of Steve McQueen and his first wife, Filipina American actress Neile Adams.

The couple also had a daughter, Terry Leslie McQueen, who died in 1998 at the age of 38.

Neile and Steve were married in 1956 but ended their marriage with a divorce in 1972.

Steve McQueen later married Ali McGraw, with their marriage lasting from 1973 to 1978. He then wed Barbara Minty in 1980, remaining married to her until his death later that year from a heart attack, which occurred shortly after undergoing surgery to remove several tumors.

Star Father, Star Son

Chad is also survived by his 36-year-old son, Steven R. McQueen, known for his role in "The Vampire Diaries." Steven is Chad's child from his first marriage to Stacey Toten. The two were married in 1987 and divorced in 1990.

In addition to portraying Dutch in both the 1984 film "The Karate Kid" and its 1986 sequel, "The Karate Kid II," McQueen was known for his roles in the 1993 film "Firepower" and 1998's "Surface to Air."

A dedicated guardian of his father's legacy, Chad produced two documentaries about Steve McQueen: "I Am Steve McQueen" (2014) and "Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans" (2015).

Like his father, Chad had a strong passion for auto racing.

Despite fans urging him to return as Dutch in the "Karate Kid" spinoff series "Cobra Kai," McQueen chose not to, instead prioritizing his business, McQueen Racing, which focuses on automotive projects, films, and motorcycles.

In 2006, McQueen was involved in a near-fatal car accident while practicing for the Rolex 24 race at the Daytona International Speedway, as reported by Variety. This crash ended his professional driving career.

It remains unclear whether that accident played a role in his recent health issues.