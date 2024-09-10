24-Year-old Adult Film Star Jay Hafner Fatally Shot in "Senseless Act of Gun Violence'

Adult film star Jay Hefner, whose real name was Saiveon Hopkins, was tragically shot and killed in Lincoln, Nebraska, in a shocking act of violence. The 24-year-old was visiting family from Ontario, Canada, to celebrate a birthday when he was caught in a deadly altercation. According to reports, Hopkins died while trying to protect his cousin. His grieving family called the incident a "senseless act of gun violence." The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, September 8, leaving loved ones and the community in mourning.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Kyra Miller, a friend of Hopkins' mother, Jeni Brown, Hopkins was shot around 1:30 a.m. after a fight broke out in the downtown area near North 11th Street. Lincoln police officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The Lincoln Police Department issued a statement saying, "Despite immediate life-saving measures, the 24-year-old Lincoln man passed away from his injuries around 5:37 a.m." His name was initially withheld pending family notification. Police are investigating three shootings in Lincoln but do not believe they are connected.

Local news outlet 1011 Now later confirmed that the 24-year-old man was indeed Jay Hefner. The other wounded man, in his forties, is reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe page dedicated to Hopkins' memory confirmed, "On September 8, 2024, my close friend Jeni Brown lost her son due to a senseless act of gun violence while trying to protect his cousin in Lincoln, NE." Miller described Hopkins as "a shining light" who was always there for his loved ones. He was a father to a 10-month-old daughter and helped care for his terminally ill mother and siblings.

Miller added, "Due to the financial strain already placed on the family for Jeni's medical care and the unexpected passing, I am hoping to raise funds to relieve them of the financial burden during this devastating time. Funerals can be costly, and we want to honor Saiveon as he deserves."

Tributes have poured in for Hopkins. His girlfriend, Madeline Murchison, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, describing him as her "whole heart in human form." She wrote, "When your mom called, I instantly broke down. I've never felt this type of hurt and honestly don't know how to get through it."

Hopkins' cousin also shared the GoFundMe page on Twitter, saying, "Last night my cousin was murdered in Nebraska. Please share this so we can lay him to rest."

Hopkins was also known for his work as an ambassador for brands like Fashion Nova, Rockstar Original, and Drawlz Brand Co. Earlier this year, he announced on Instagram that he had completed a degree in dentistry, proudly showcasing his skills as a veneer technician.