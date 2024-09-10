Kate Middleton Reveals She Has Completed Chemotherapy and Will Focus on Staying Cancer Free in Touching New Video [WATCH]

The Princess of Wales announced today that she has completed her course of "preventative chemotherapy" following her health crisis earlier this year and intends to engage in a "light schedule" of public duties in the coming months. However, she warns that her priority is now "staying cancer-free."

Kate also acknowledged that the past nine months have been a "scary and unpredictable" period for her family. The Princess of Wales shared that the experience has reminded both her and her husband, Prince William, to "reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Kate Is Cancer Free Now

The Princess's personal message to the nation is accompanied by a captivating three-minute video featuring her and William in Norfolk with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, filmed last month.

The video shows the family enjoying time together, playing happily on the beach and in the woods. It also captures intimate moments of William and Catherine lying together on a blanket, embracing their children, and sharing kisses.

In her message the princess says: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

She ended the video it with deeply moving and emotional message to fellow cancer patients and their families, saying: "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

Kate to Return to Official Duty Steadily

A palace source highlighted that while the Princess is eager to take on a "handful" of public engagements in the coming months, her main priority is staying "cancer-free," and her path to full recovery "is a long one."

Her schedule will be "light," but as the Daily Mail previously reported, it is expected to include Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph and related events.

She will not join Prince William at the Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town this November, preferring to stay in the UK to support her young family, who have also faced a challenging year.

The Princess has already begun working from home on "passion projects," such as her early childhood program, and plans to continue this work for the rest of the year.

A source emphasized that the entire Wales family is "'immensely grateful for the kind and thoughtful wishes they have received over the past nine months' and are grateful to the media for its cooperation in affording her space and privacy."

The Princess was first hospitalized in January for what has been described only as planned abdominal surgery.

Doctors later found she had cancer, prompting her to begin treatment in late February.