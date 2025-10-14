How Did Carrie Elizabeth Romney Die? Mitt Romney's Sister-in-Law Found Dead Near LA Shopping Mall as Cops Probe Suicide Angle

The sister-in-law of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney was found dead beside a five-story parking garage on a street in California. Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, was found lying near a parking garage in the Los Angeles suburb of Valencia, according to the local coroner's office.

Police arrived at the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, close to the town's main shopping mall and the nearby Hyatt Regency Hotel. Detectives said that there is no indication of foul play, though law enforcement sources told NBC Los Angeles that Carrie may have either jumped or fallen from the parking garage. Her cause of death is still unclear as police investigate the case.

Mysterious Death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told The New York Post that it's still "unknown at the moment" whether she fell accidentally or took her own life. Video from the scene showed police tape cordoning off the area as officers investigated, with several patrol cars parked nearby.

Her official cause of death has been listed as "deferred" until the results of toxicology tests come back, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time," Romney said in a statement.

Mitt Romney, a two-time presidential candidate, comes from a large family with three older siblings, while his wife Ann has two older brothers. Together, the couple has five sons.

The Romneys are known for being close-knit and fiercely competitive. The Washington Post once highlighted their annual family Olympics, a spirited event held on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, featuring the then-30 family members.

A True Family Man

Throughout his political career, Romney often highlighted his role as a devoted family man, particularly during his runs for president in 2008 and 2012. His long tenure in Republican politics includes a loss to Barack Obama in the 2012 general election.

In 2008, he fell short in the Republican primary but went on to endorse the eventual nominee, John McCain. Notably, Romney also made history as the only Republican senator to vote to convict former President Trump in both of his impeachment trials.

Romney served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and later as Utah's junior senator from 2018 until 2024.

He chose to retire rather than seek re-election, saying that the country's many challenges call for a younger generation of leaders.

Romney also said that the U.S. would be better served if the leading candidates for the 2024 presidential race — Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump — stepped aside.

"The times we're living in redemand the next generation step up and express their point of view and to make the decisions that will shape American politics over the coming century," Romney said in a news conference at the Capitol.

Romney said that baby boomers like himself are "not the right ones to be making the decisions for tomorrow." His latest public appearance was at a forum held at Drew University in New Jersey in late September.