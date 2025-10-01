Regina Santos-Aviles: Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales' Staffer Doused Herself in Gasoline Before She Burned to Death

A congressional staffer in Texas doused herself in gasoline before she caught fire and died, according to investigators. Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, was found engulfed in flames at her home in Uvalde on September 13. She was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center, but despite efforts to save her, she died the next morning from her injuries.

Friends and family members remembered Santos-Aviles as a loving mom to her eight-year-old son. She had been serving as the regional district director for Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales since 2021. Police said she had poured gasoline on herself before going up in flames, according to a fire department report obtained by Uvalde Leader-News.

Killed Herself

The Department of Public Safety reviewed surveillance footage from her home and confirmed she was alone when she set herself on fire. Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado added that there were no signs of foul play, though the Texas Rangers are helping in the investigation.

Santos-Aviles's mother, Nora Ann Gonzales, called the ordeal a heartbreaking accident and said her daughter's final words were, "I don't want to die."

Fire Chief Mario Rangel told the San Antonio Express-News that when crews got to the scene, they found a fire behind the house that had already been put out with a fire extinguisher.

In a statement, Congressman Gonzales said: "We are all heart-stricken by the recent news. Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community.

"She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place."

Police were first dispatched to Santos-Aviles's Uvalde home around 9:30 p.m., according to a call sheet obtained by KSAT.

Just minutes later, at 9:39 p.m., the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department got a report about "an individual who was on fire." Although that call was eventually canceled, firefighters still went to the house since it was so close to their station.

No Time to Save Her

When firefighters reached the scene, the flames were already out. Fire Chief Mario Rangel said EMS crews were treating a woman with severe burns. She was rushed by ambulance and later airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

Her mother has insisted the tragedy was an accident, noting there was a water hose outside the home.

Loved ones remembered Santos-Aviles as "a devoted mother, a loving daughter, sister, and wife, and a loyal friend."

"Regina lit up every room she entered. She carried herself with grace and confidence that inspired those around her.

"Her smile was contagious, and her laugh made you feel like you were part of an inside joke, a gift she shared generously with family, friends, and even strangers fortunate enough to cross her path," her obituary said.

"At her core, Regina was a woman of heart and service. She cared deeply for her community and was always willing to step in and help. Whether through her work or through the simple kindness she showed each day, Regina had a way of making others feel seen, valued, and supported.

"Her greatest pride and joy was her son, Axel. Every decision she made and every dream she pursued was rooted in her love for him."