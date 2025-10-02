Two Killed after Man Wearing Suicide Belt Rams Car and Stabs Multiple People Outside Synagogue in Manchester During Yom Kippur Before Being Shot Dead

At least two people were killed and several others were injured after a man drove a car into pedestrians and stabbed a security guard outside a synagogue in the UK during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The attacker was shot dead by cops.

Police said three others are in serious condition after the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall. This came as the suspected terrorist, believed to be wearing a suicide belt, was pictured for the first time. The attack took place around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, while dozens of worshippers were inside.

Deadly Stabbing Spree

Police rushed to the scene after a witness reported seeing a car plow into pedestrians, followed by a man being stabbed and left bleeding outside the synagogue. The attacker was shot dead by officers just minutes later, before he could get inside, authorities said.

"The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue," one eyewitness told The Sun.

It's not yet clear how many people were injured in the stabbing attack. "I'm appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific."

Authorities have not yet officially described the incident as a terror attack.

Bomb experts are investigating whether the attacker was carrying an explosive device.

Social media footage shows a bystander claiming the suspect "had a bomb on him," while police can be heard urgently telling people to move back.

"He's going to blow himself up, he's trying to press the button," the bystander could be heard saying before a gunshot rang out.

Daylight Massacre

People inside the synagogue reportedly barricaded the doors as police confronted and took down the suspect. The attack took place while worshippers had gathered to observe Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

"We know today's horrifying attack, on the Jewish community's holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities," a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said.

"We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue," they continued.

"We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed."

The Israeli embassy in the UK immediately condemned the attack. "That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing," the embassy said in a statement.

"We thank the Greater Manchester Police for their swift response. The safety and security of Jewish communities in the United Kingdom must be guaranteed. The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time."