Who Was James Choi? Georgia Dentist Kills Wife and Aspiring Musician Daughter in Horrific Murder Suicide at Family's $1.7 Million Mansion

A Georgia dentist, whose "primary goal" was to make people smile, killed his wife and teen daughter before committing suicide in their $1.7 million home. Grace Choi, 15, and her mother, Myoung, were found dead inside their home in the Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek on Sunday in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

Investigators believe her father, Dr. James Choi, had killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life. The official causes of death have not yet been revealed. Grace had performed in New York City's most iconic concert hall just weeks before her murder. Police are still investigating the incident that has left the community shocked.

Grisly Scene

Authorities made the grim discovery just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, when they conducted a welfare check at the family's home in the upscale, gated St. Ives Country Club community, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

"This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community," Johns Creek Chief of Police Mark J. Mitchell said, according to 11 Alive.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

Grace was a gifted violinist whose talent carried her all the way to Carnegie Hall this summer. On July 12, she performed there with the True North Symphony, an ensemble dedicated to bringing together passionate musicians to deliver world-class performances.

Her school, Mount Pisgah Christian School, confirmed her death on Tuesday and remembered her as a "treasured and beloved" sophomore.

"We wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love, support, and prayers to Grace's extended family, friends, and everyone who is grieving with our school community," the school said in a statement.

The school's fine arts department, which had proudly celebrated Grace's Carnegie Hall achievement just weeks earlier, paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing that students and staff were "completely heartbroken" by the news of her death.

"Grace, you are so loved. You make us so proud and you will always be an integral part of our fine arts family," the department added.

More Details Awaited

Officials have decided not to release further details about the case, citing both respect for the family and the need to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Police said that the tragedy appears to be an isolated domestic matter and that there is no broader threat to the community.

In the days since, friends and neighbors have quietly gathered at the family's home, leaving flowers, cards, and heartfelt tributes on the front steps of the 6,515-square-foot residence on Glen Castle Court, video obtained by 11 Alive shows.

The stately southern mansion, built in 1997, includes a media room, fitness space, and three-car garage. According to property records, it last sold in 2016 for $860,000 and has since risen in value to an estimated $1.7 million.

James Choi, originally from South Korea, built his career in dentistry after studying at the University of Tennessee in Memphis. He most recently practiced in Suwanee, Ga., according to the Highland Dental website.

Choi was dedicated to his patients, and "his primary goal as a practitioner is to make each of his patients smile, which he pursues by treating them as he would treat his own family," his online biography states.

When not working, Choi was described as someone who enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his wife and daughter.