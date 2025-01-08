How Did Brian Matusz Die? Former Orioles and Cubs Pitcher Dies Suddenly Aged 37 Leaving MLB Community Mourning

Brian Matusz, a former first-round draft pick for the Orioles and an eight-year MLB veteran, died on Tuesday. He was just 37 years old. The league announced the shocking news on Tuesday evening, though no cause of death was given. Tributes soon started pouring in for the former pitcher who played for both the Orioles and the Cubs.

Drafted fourth overall by the Orioles in 2008, Matusz spent seven seasons with the team before continuing his professional baseball career. In 2016, Matusz joined Chicago Cubs before finishing his career in the Mexican League and then with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) in 2019.

A Talent Is Dead

His death is being mourned by the entire fraternity. The left-handed pitcher appeared in 279 of his 280 career games with the Orioles, who shared a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz," the team wrote on X.

"A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face.

"Brian's family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

A Colorado native, Matusz rose to prominence at the University of San Diego, where he was named the 2008 West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year.

That same year, the Orioles selected him as the fourth overall pick in the MLB draft.

After spending just under a full season in the minors, Matusz made his major league debut on August 4, 2009, pitching five innings in a win over the Tigers.

Short but Illustrious Career

In 2010, he made a career-high 32 starts and finished fifth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. Matusz shifted to the bullpen during the latter part of the 2012 season and later became a key member of the Orioles' relief team.

From 2013 to 2015, he appeared in at least 58 games each year, maintaining an ERA of 3.53 or lower.

In 2016, he joined the Chicago Cubs before wrapping up his playing career in the Mexican League and then with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) in 2019.

Most recently, in 2022, he served as the Bullpen Coach for Baseball New Zealand during the World Baseball Classic.

In a statement on social media, MLB said: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of former Major League pitcher Brian Matusz."

He is fondly remembered in Baltimore for his memorable matchups against David Ortiz, during which he limited the Red Sox legend to a .138 batting average and a .408 OPS.