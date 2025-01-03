Matthew Livelsberger: Las Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Is Colorado Springs Soldier Whose Wife Is Registered Democrat Social Worker

Tesla Cybertruck bomber, Matthew Livelsberger a long-serving soldier who was on leave from active duty, was identified by law enforcement sources as the man behind the bombing outside Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel. Livelsberger, who was married, carried out the attack on Wednesday, which left seven people wounded.

The explosion occurred around 15 seconds after the electric Cybertruck stopped in front of the hotel's valet area. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the blast was triggered by "a bomb in the truck bed" or possibly "very large fireworks." The FBI is now investigating the powerful explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as a potential act of terrorism.

Married Army Veteran Behind Deadly Attack

Livelsberger died in the bombing. A Colorado Springs native, he was an active-duty Army member who had previously been honored with a Meritorious Honor Award for his contributions to initiatives supporting the U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan.

Livelsberger was earlier featured in an Ohio newspaper for his military service in Afghanistan. Originally from Ohio, he was married to Sara Livelsberger, a social worker who, in the lead-up to the 2016 election, shared several anti-Trump posts on Facebook.

CBS News reported that Livelsberger was on leave from his deployment in Germany when he carried out the attack. His wife had not heard from him in several days.

Records suggest that the couple purchased a home together in Colorado Springs in 2015. However, authorities have linked Livelsberger to multiple addresses in the city, including a separate townhouse that the FBI searched overnight.

Livelsberger maintained a minimal presence on social media, but his wife, Sara, was notably active on Facebook during 2015 and 2016.

According to her profile, Sara studied political science and social work and identified herself as a "registered Democrat" in a post from May 2016. She shared an image of a sign with a cartoon depiction of Donald Trump and the phrase "Stop Bigotry," adding her excitement about placing it on her vehicle.

Livelsberger is believed to have rented the Cybertruck in Colorado Springs and driven it to Nevada on Wednesday morning, crossing state lines to execute his attack.

Late Wednesday night, the FBI raided a Colorado townhome connected to Livelsberger. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in the operation.

It's suspected that he rented the Cybertruck, owned by Elon Musk, in Colorado Springs through the Turo app, then drove it to Nevada on Wednesday morning, making stops at various charging stations along the way.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Livelsberger had served at the same military base as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect behind the deadly New Orleans attack. Jabbar, who allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, drove a pickup truck displaying the ISIS flag into a crowd of New Year's Eve revelers, killing at least 15 people and injuring many others.

The FBI said that it does not believe Jabbar, 42, acted alone in the Bourbon Street attack. Investigators are executing several court-approved search warrants in New Orleans and other locations, looking into his possible connections to terrorist organizations.

Decoding His Deadly Plans

At a press conference, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed that the Cybertruck arrived in Las Vegas at 7:30 a.m. The explosion occurred at 8:40 a.m. in the hotel's valet area.

Surveillance footage showed the truck parked outside the entrance, and seconds later, the $80,000 vehicle erupted in flames, with the roof catching fire first.

Debris flew into the air, sparking and creating a display resembling fireworks, as thick black smoke billowed from the vehicle.

Investigators found a pile of charred fireworks mortars, canisters, and other explosive devices packed in the back of the truck. Authorities are still trying to determine how the explosives were triggered but believe the driver likely controlled the detonation.

Livelsberger was the only fatality in the explosion. Officials credit the Tesla's robust design for preventing more widespread damage, as it contained much of the blast.

According to KOAA, law enforcement in tactical gear arrived at one of Livelsberger's Colorado Springs properties Wednesday night in armored vehicles.

Neighbors were "escorted away" from the Stetson Hills townhome complex as the investigation took place.

Just hours before the Las Vegas incident, Jabbar drove an electric vehicle into a crowd in New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring several others.