British Rock Band Bring Me The Horizon Announces Split With Key Member Jordan Fish, Weeks Ahead of Their World Tour

A major British rock band announced the departure of a key member on Friday, just weeks ahead of the commencement of their upcoming tour. Bring Me The Horizon officially announced its decision to part ways with percussionist Jordan Fish, the band confirmed in a statement posted on their Instagram Story.

Their statement read: "Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."

Parting Ways Ahead of Major Tour

Fish also confirmed the split in a statement posted on his Instagram Story. Fish wrote, "I'm really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I'm excited to start this next chapter in my career."

Fish, 37, played a crucial role in Bring Me the Horizon, becoming an integral member when he joined during the creation and recording of their pivotal 2013 album, "Sempiternal."

His contribution was instrumental in introducing a more melodic sound, marking a significant evolution from the band's early deathcore years and expanding their fan base.

Fish made notable contributions to three albums during his time with Bring Me the Horizon, including "Sempiternal" (2013), "That's the Spirit" (2015), and "amo" (2019).

Unexpected Exit

As for his involvement in the upcoming album, "POST HUMAN: NeX GEn," details are currently unclear. The release of this LP, initially scheduled for September of this year, has been delayed, with the new release date yet to be announced.

Bring Me the Horizon has a series of upcoming events, including a UK tour scheduled for late January, followed by an Australian tour in April. Additionally, the band is set to perform at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival on April 27th. Following this, they will participate in a series of European festivals taking place in June and July.

Fish became a member of the band in 2012 and left a significant mark, contributing by playing the keyboard and providing backing vocals.

Recent weeks had seen speculation among fans, with some speculating on Jordan's health or possible family issues, leading to the official announcement of his departure from Bring Me the Horizon.