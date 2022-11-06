Melanie Martin: Aaron Carter's Baby Mama Breaks Down in Tears as She Shares Heartbreaking Video Before Turning Up Outside Rapper LA Home [WATCH]

Aaron Carter's on-again-off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, turned up at the rapper's home hours after he was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Martin, who is the mother of Carter's son Prince, also posted a heartbreaking TikTok video crying minutes after the rapper's death was announced.

Tributes started pouring in minutes after Carter's death was confirmed by his representatives. Hillary Duff, his first girlfriend, was among the first ones to pay tribute to Carter in a touching Instagram story on Saturday evening. Carter, 34, who is the bother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was found dead by his house sitter in his bathtub after he drowned on early Saturday.

Completely Shattered

Martin was photographed sobbing outside Carter's home hours after he was pronounced dead after drowning in the bathtub. The 30-year-old model was seen crying while seated between a man and a woman who seemed to be consoling her. Shortly after hearing of Carter's death, Martin also posted a TikTok video of herself sobbing in her car.

She then followed it up with an Instagram Story photo of her and Carter sharing a smooch with the words, "I can't breathe" written over it.

Martin later released a statement regarding Carter's sudden death. "My fiancÃ© Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," she wrote.

"Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

The couple first began dating in early 2020.

Less than two months into their relationship, Carter inked Melissa's name over his right brow along with the words "I Want Candy."

The two got engaged in June 2020 after a series of breakups and reconciliations, after Martin was arrested for felony domestic abuse and release on a $50,000 bond.

On November 22, 2021, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Prince Lyric Carter, but their happiness did not last long. A few days later, Carter claimed on Instagram that Martin wouldn't let him leave his house, so he was "locked" in his bedroom. Carter had already announced their separation due to Martin's alleged communication with his estranged twin sister, Angel Carter.

Troubled Life

Carter has two sisters, including his twin, Angel, who died suddenly in 2012 from a drug overdose at the age of 25, and Leslie. Carter alleged that his relationship with Martin was ruined because he communicated with his sitter.

"My sister communicating w my ex-fiancÃ© ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court," Carter claimed, adding in a separate tweet, "She knew my boundaries and especially not to speak to a certain half of my family that tried to depict me as a crazy psychotic human being and a pedophile."

Carter was a troubled star from his younger days. The troubled rapper can be heard singing that "he'll be gone but it's not for long" in his final performance before his tragic death.

He uploaded the video to Instagram just a day before his shocking death was announced. Tributes started pouring in minutes after that.

Hilary Duff, Carter's ex-girlfriend, penned a touching tribute on Saturday. "For Aaron- I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you dearly. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy," Duff, who famously dated Carter in the early 2000s wrote on Instagram

Carter and Duff had an on-and-off relationship between 2001 and 2003, when they were both just teenagers. Their relationship turned later, as Cater was allegedly seeing Lindsay Lohan at the same time.

The two actresses reportedly got into a fight as a result of this. The young couple permanently split up in 2003 after allegations that Carter had cheated on Lizzie McGuire.

According to E!, Carter notably battled addiction for many years, had legal issues, entered rehab, and continued to pursue a career in music. He struggled with several things and also declared bankruptcy in 2013 due to massive debt, a large portion of which was tax-related.

He also engaged in a number of public feuds, including one with his brother Nick, whom he accused of attempting to place him under a conservatorship much like the one that was applied for Brittney Spears.

Additionally, Carter had numerous encounters with law enforcement for drug possession and dangerous driving.