How Did Brandi Mallory Die? 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly in Georgia Aged 40

Brandi Mallory, known for her appearance on the ABC reality series Extreme Weight Loss, has died at the age of 40. The makeup artist died on November 9 in Stone Mountain, Georgia, as reported in a Legacy obituary. A representative from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the television star's death to People on Tuesday.

However, the exact cause of Mallory's death is still unclear. A memorial service in Georgia is slated for November 19, with the funeral scheduled to take place on November 20. The Clark Atlanta University alum appeared on the ABC weight loss reality show in 2014 during its fourth season and instantly stole the show.

Sudden Death

Mallory, known for her work as a makeup artist, was a participant on Season 4 of the reality series, which aired in 2014.

"I saw an ad for 'Biggest Loser' on a commercial," she told Rare.us in 2018 about getting on the show. "They had just left Atlanta, their last stop was in Cleveland. I booked a ticket and I didn't get picked for 'Biggest Loser' but they forwarded my information to 'Extreme.'

"'Extreme Weight Loss' called me and literally, every footstep since then has been God," she added. "I prayed over that application before I sent it off. I prayed every step of the way."

A fellow contestant from Season 5 of Extreme Weight Loss, Kim Williams Maxile, paid tribute to her friend with an Instagram post on November 9.

"Rest in Love sis," she captioned a video of her and Mallory. "To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory you will be missed. I'll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going. "

"You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I'm blessed to have gotten to experienced you in this world," Maxile added.

"Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common from pageants to being a makeup artist and just a love of life. When my episode aired a year later you reached out and even though we never met in person (at that moment) you and I became sisters as only a small group of us know what life was like on the show and life after the show."

Mourning Her Death

Maxile continued: "We finally met in person a few years later when you came to spend time with me in Cali and it was like we've known each other our whole life! Girl, I enjoyed our weekend and we just stayed up for 3 days talking about everything. We laughed we cried, we created a project together and I knew we'd be sisters for life.

In recent years, Mallory continued her health journey by leading group dance workout classes.

She went viral in 2018 for a video showcasing her dancing in a sports bra and leggings, proudly displaying the extra skin on her stomach.