How Did Billy Miller Die? 'General Hospital' and 'Young and the Restless' Star Dies Aged 43 Following Struggle with 'Manic Depression'

Soap opera star Billy Miller, a recipient of three Daytime Emmy Awards recognized for his notable performances on popular shows like "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital," died on Friday at the age of 43. Miller's death comes after a long struggle with "manic depression," his agent said.

Miller died in Austin, Texas, as reported by soap opera journalist Michael Fairman. However, the exact cause of his death has not yet been revealed. Miller was just two days shy of turning 44. He also co-owned The Belmont, one of several Los Angeles bars he owned. Miller is survived by his mother, Patricia, and his sister, Megan.

Death of a Star

Miller's death was confirmed by someone associated with The Belmont, a restaurant and bar located in Los Angeles, California, where Miller was a co-owner, as reported by Fairman.

Miller, originally from Oklahoma, began his career by working in the mailroom at Industry Entertainment before transitioning into a modeling career and signing with Wilhelmina.

Miller completed his graduation in communications from the University of Texas before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. His breakthrough in the industry came with a role on the popular soap opera "All My Children," where he portrayed Richie Novak.

In 2008, he became a part of "The Young and the Restless" cast, taking on the role of Billy Abbott, which earned him three Daytime Emmy Awards.

These accolades included two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Miller's career continued to flourish when he joined the cast of "General Hospital" in 2014. On the show, he portrayed both Jason Morgan and Drew Cain as a series regular until 2019.

Depression Takes Life

In addition to his soap opera roles, Miller had notable credits in various TV shows, including appearances in Showtime's "Ray Donovan," Meghan Markle's "Suits," and Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told."

Following the news of his death, heartfelt tributes and messages of condolences flooded social media from devoted fans.

Acclaimed actress Octavia Spencer, his co-star from the TV series "Truth Be Told," shared a touching tribute to Miller on Instagram, honoring their time working together.

"I am speechless. I'm laying here scrolling through IG and came across a post that we lost Billy Miller. To his family, legions of fans, and our #TruthBeTold family my deepest condolences," she wrote in the caption of a photo of the actor.

"I am so sad to learn of Billy Miller passing. I loved watching him on all my children young and the restless and general hospital. May he rest in peace," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"A real loss to the genre, just so sad," wrote another fan.