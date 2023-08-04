How Did Clifton Oliver Die? Broadway Actor Known for His Role in 'The Lion King' Dies Aged 47 after Battling Prolonged Illness

Clifton Oliver, a renowned Broadway actor known for his roles in "The Lion King," "In the Heights," and "Wicked," has died. He was 47. Oliver died on Wednesday after battling a prolonged illness, during which he spent the last six weeks in a hospital and then hospice, as suggested by posts on social media from friends and family.

His death was announced by family and friends on social media. Additional details were not immediately available. "My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call," Roxy Hall, from Jacksonville, Florida, wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

End of a Long Battle

"It was peaceful," she continued. "His partner Richard was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM."

"My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace!" Hall continued the post. "He brought so much light to this world! He brought so much light to my life!"

"He impacted the lives of people throughout the world as he showcased his amazing talent, kind soul, and loving spirit to EVERYONE he met! He will be missed, but never forgotten! He lives within all of us!" she wrote.

Born on December 3, 1975, Clifton Oliver gained fame primarily for his portrayal of Simba in the Broadway rendition of "The Lion King." Originally from Jacksonville, he attended the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts before relocating to New York to pursue his acting aspirations.

Curtain Call

In 2010, he became a part of the Broadway cast of "In the Heights," assuming the role of Benny. Additionally, he showcased his talent in "Wicked," both as part of the ensemble and in the character of Fiyero.

Clifton Oliver's talent extended beyond Broadway, as he also portrayed Simba in "The Lion King" during the show's stagings in Las Vegas and Los Angeles as part of the production's US tour.

Moreover, his impressive stage credits encompassed roles in productions like "Motown The Musical," "Rent," "Ragtime," "Pal Joey," "Kinky Boots," and "The Scottsboro Boys." His diverse range of performances showcased his versatility as a gifted and accomplished actor.

In regional productions, Clifton Oliver took on the role of Joey in "Pal Joey" at Arkansas Rep and served as the understudy for Billy Porter in "Kinky Boots" in Chicago. He also led the West Coast tour of "The Scottsboro Boys."

Additionally, he participated in the televised series Making the Band as one of the 25 finalists vying for a spot in the singing group O-Town during its first season. His diverse experiences showcased his dedication to the performing arts and his willingness to explore different avenues in the entertainment industry.