How Did Ariane Bellamar Die? Playboy Model Dies Suddenly Aged 46 from Heart Attack

Playboy model Ariane Bellamar passed away last year at the age of 46. According to TMZ, Nevada's Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner received a report of her death on December 20, 2024. Her cause of death was reportedly a heart attack, as mentioned in a GoFundMe campaign set up by her ex-husband, Tanner Slaught.

It is unclear why news of Bellamar's death was not made public for two months. "While this unbelievable news is shocking because she was only 46, I can assure you that I have verified this truth," Slaught wrote. "Unfortunately, Ariane, and the rest of us, were not prepared for this sudden turn of events."

Sudden Death

"Therefore, the financial responsibility of putting on Ari's funeral has become Scott's and my financial weight to bear," her husband continued, referencing beneficiary Scott Shelly.

Originally from Florida and raised in Toronto, Ariane rose to fame as a Playboy model.

She also appeared on television, featuring in Beverly Hills Nannies and Bravo's former dating show The Millionaire Matchmaker.

In addition, she had minor roles in Suicide Squad and The Hangover Part III. Her IMDB bio reads, "It took Ariane in excess of 6 years to land her first paying theatrical gig - a small role in Entourage.

"Filmed alongside Hugh Hefner, Ariane forged a lasting relationship between herself and the Playboy Corporation, whom she still models for today.

"While on set, Ariane was introduced to Pauly Shore, which led to her being cast in Mr. Shore's new show Minding the Store on TBS."

Controversy as a Model

In a series of tweets from 2017, Bellamar alleged that Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Piven had groped her both on the set of Entourage and at the Playboy Mansion. She wrote at the time, "Hey @jeremypiven! 'Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? 'Member grabbing my boobies on the without asking??"

"Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a 'beautiful couple' we made? #MeToo," she added.

After some time, she followed with another post, writing, "Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo.'"

Piven denied the allegations straightaway, saying at the time, "I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen."

He added, "It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen do not detract from stories that should be heard."