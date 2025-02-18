Las Vegas Woman Admits to Filming Herself Sexually Abusing Her Dog, Other Sex Crimes

A Las Vegas woman has admitted to recording dozens of videos of her sexually abusing her dog, police say.

Brennah Montgomery, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of bestiality, a gross misdemeanor, and one felony count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child last week, according to court records, first obtained by KLAS.

Police Found 153 Bestiality Videos Involving Montgomery and Her Dog

Montgomery was first arrested on May 21, 2024, after police said they found about 153 bestiality videos allegedly involving the woman and her dog. She was released on June 1 after posting a $15,000 bond.

According to authorities, five of the videos show Montgomery's full or partial face, and others show the woman using peanut butter. Some of the videos were duplicates, police said.

Montgomery allegedly told detectives that she engaged in sexual activity with the dog, but said the animal was not forced to do such activities, according to the arrest report.

Police said the dog was found in August 2022 during the execution of a search warrant.

Montgomery Also Accused of Sharing Explicit Content Involving a Minor

Police said the investigation began after they received a "CyberTip Report" from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding a Snapchat user who was transmitting three files of child sexual abuse material in 2021.

Montgomery initially denied saving child pornography she came across on the encrypted messaging service Telegram and claimed that her phone automatically downloaded the material. She later admitted to sending three pornographic videos involving children via Snapchat during a roleplay conversation.

Montgomery faces a maximum of seven years for both charges along with a $7,000 fine and will be required to register as a sex offender, per the plea deal. She is due to be sentenced on May 12.