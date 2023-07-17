Who Was Amina Alhaj-Omar? Ohio State University Graduate Student Who Went Missing Last Month Found Dead in Remote Quarry Under Mysterious Circumstances

An Ohio State University graduate student who mysteriously went missing last month has been found dead in a remote quarry, her family and police said. Amina Alhaj-Omar, 26, was found dead on Wednesday in a quarry behind a BP gas station where she was last spotted, her family said, according to WCMH.

The obituary of Amina Alhaj-Omar, published by Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, also revealed that her body was discovered in a nearby quarry on Wednesday following an extensive search. According to Columbus police, officers discovered the remains in a remote area. The cause of death is currently unknown and the case is under investigation.

Tragic Death

"We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years," Alhaj-Omar's family wrote in an obituary.

Amina, who celebrated her 26th birthday in late June, was reported missing since June 10. The last confirmed sighting of her was at a stone quarry located on the South Side of the city, close to Interstate 270 and State Route 23.

During the search, authorities discovered her jacket, shoes, and cell phone on the quarry's property. Her disappearance had been a source of concern for her family and friends, and her body was eventually found in the same quarry area after an extensive search.

A frantic search was initiated to locate Amina following her initial disappearance. However, after 19 days of extensive efforts, all leads were eventually exhausted, leading the authorities to suspend the search, as reported by WCMH.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remained unresolved until her body was found in the nearby quarry.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, the active search for Miss Omar has concluded," police had said.

Family Devastated

Amina graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in criminology. Following her undergraduate studies, she pursued graduate-level studies in social work, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Relatives of Amina earlier told the outlet that the police speculated she might have entered the quarry pond.

Last month, her sister disclosed that Amina's jacket, shoes, and cellphone were discovered on the property, adding to the concerns surrounding her disappearance and possible whereabouts.

Her family added that she "worked hard to pursue her admirable dream of fighting for people."

"Most people who truly knew Amina immediately remember her laugh â€“ it was contagious and brought happiness to everyone in the room," her obituary states.

"She had a way of making people feel comfortable and welcomed in any situation. Her personality was simply beautiful â€“ a bubbly, shy, caring, funny, and loving human being inside and out."