Irina and Dayana Dvizova: Russian Model and Teen Daughter Found Murdered and Wrapped in Sheets Near Turkish Resort as Cops Hunt Ex-Husband

A Russian model and her teenage daughter were found brutally murdered and wrapped in bedsheets in Turkey. The bodies of Irina Dvizova, 42, and her 15-year-old daughter, Dayana, were found on Tuesday tied with rope and placed about 10 feet apart on a steep slope in the resort area of Bodrum, as reported by the Turkish outlet Haberturk.

The grim discovery has led to an international manhunt for Andrey Kuslevich, 45, the ex-husband and father, who is reported to have been abusive and is the prime suspect in the case. Both victims, Irina Dvizova and her daughter Dayana, reportedly had gunshot wounds, as reported by the Russian news site Pravda.

Mysteriously Killed and Dumped

Irina Dvizova and her daughter Dayana, who was also an aspiring model with approximately 30,000 followers on TikTok, had not been in contact with their loved ones for several days. Concerned family members visited their rented villa and found blood on the sofa, according to the report.

In a video, police can be seen recovering the bodies of Irina Dvizova and her daughter Dayana.

Upon investigation, police also found blood on the sofa in their Bodrum villa, along with apparent male footprints.

CCTV footage of their car reportedly guided investigators to the hillside where the bodies of Dvizova and her daughter were dumped.

A neighbor, known only by her first name Angelina, informed the REN channel that she heard gunshots in the area.

"I know that there were gunshots in the house. Security called and asked if we had heard anything suspicious," she recalled.

Those familiar with the victims have identified the main suspect in the killings as Dvizova's ex-husband, Andrey Kuslevich. Relatives have described Kuslevich as a contentious character who had previously worked as a bodyguard for a Ukrainian oligarch, as reported by Komsomolskaya Pravda.

"He beat me with his hands and a towel so that there would be no bruises," Dvizova's son from her first marriage, David, 20, told the outlet of how Kuslevich allegedly treated the family.

"He also beat my mother: with his hands and feet. Even my sister got it. I am afraid of this man, I fear for my life," David added of the years before Dvizova left his stepfather.

Suspect at Large

Eventually, Dvizova left the home she shared with Andrey Kuslevich in Lithuania. She moved to Moscow to join her mother before bringing her children, including a 5-year-old son she shared with Kuslevich, to Turkey.

One theory being considered is that the killings may be connected to a custody dispute over Irina's son.

In June, Dvizova sought a Moscow court's intervention to prevent her ex-husband, Kuslevich, who holds Lithuanian citizenship, from having access to their 5-year-old son named Makar.

Following the double murder, Makar is now missing, and Turkish police have sought Interpol's assistance in locating Kuslevich and the boy, who is believed to be with him.

Irina and her daughter had been reported missing several days ago when friends and relatives couldn't establish contact with them.

The alarm was raised when Irina's fitness trainer went to their villa and discovered that the door had been forced open.

Irina, a mother of three, was a model and had recently taken on the role of an estate agent in Bodrum, as per reports.

Her daughter, Dayana, was a TikTok content creator with around 30,000 followers and aspired to follow in her mother's footsteps as a model.

Russian diplomats in Turkey are reportedly in contact with local law enforcement regarding the tragic deaths of the mother and daughter.

Dayana had recently posted a video on social networks stating that she and her mother had flown to Istanbul to celebrate her 15th birthday.

Kuslevich, Irina's second husband, was wanted in Russia after managing to escape from custody following his arrest for an alleged theft.