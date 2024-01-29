'Don't Ruin This Sibling Relationship' - Viewers Urge Flex x Cop Producers After Watching Episode 2

"Don't ruin this sibling relationship" was one of the first messages the producers of Flex X Cop received after airing the first two episodes. The followers of this crime thriller drama urged the production team to maintain the relationship between Jin Yi Soo and Jin Seung Joo (portrayed by Kwak Si Yang and Ahn Bo Hyu) until the end.

Netizens' Reactions

Dear writers, don't ruin this sibling relationship. It is great to watch their relationship.

We want a sibling relationship. We don't want to watch betrayal. Find another villain, please. Just look at them enjoying their time together.

Make the father or the stepmother the villain, not his brother.

Is it his brother who helped him become a police officer so that he can find out the story about his mother's death? I hope Seung Ju is the only one who genuinely cares about him.

If older brother Seung Joo ends up being the bad guy who is doing the drugs bullshit and being the main villain, I WILL CRY! I want to love him.

Please, let Yi Soo's brother, Seung Joo, be a good person. Please do not make him betray Yi Soo. I want a healthy sibling relationship. PLEASE, K-drama writers, I'm begging YOU.

Flex x Cop depicts the growth of detective Yi Soo as an intelligent police officer with diverse physical skills. Scriptwriter Kim Ba Da penned the script for this mini-series. Producing director Kim Jae Hong helmed the K-drama. It will return with a new episode on SBS on Friday (February 2) at 10:00 pm KST.