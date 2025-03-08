Ebanie Bridges Welcomes Baby Boy with Fellow Boxer Kell Brook as OnlyFans Model Says She's Training Hard to Make a Comeback to the Ring

OnlyFans model Ebanie Bridges has welcomed a baby boy with fellow boxing star Kell Brook in a heartfelt Instagram post. The Blonde Bomber had earlier revealed in late 2024 that her baby was expected in February. Now, the former IBF bantamweight champion has shared photos of her adorable son, Ezerra, on Instagram, writing: "20.02.2025 our prince arrived."

"Ezerra Ray Brook. We are so in love. @specialkellbrook. Our little champ...First baby in boxing history to be born to two world champions...(no pressure tho)," the boxing champion and OnlyFans model wrote on Instagram announcing the arrival of her baby. Bridges was missing from social media for several months due to her pregnancy.

Welcoming Her Baby

Heartwarming photos featured the newborn with Bridges, 38, alongside proud father Brook, 38—a former IBF welterweight champion—as the family posed together at their home in Sheffield.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. " So so gorgeous, such a handsome little bubba! What a trio you all are," one fan wrote.

"Can't wait to meet him," a second responded. While a third posted: "Congratulations!!! What an absolute little beauty. I am so so happy for you and wish you nothing but happiness in this chapter of your life. You have always been there for me and you truly deserve the world!"

"Huge congratulations. He's beautiful!" wrote yet another fan.

Bridges still feels a strong pull toward boxing and is eager to return to the ring, aiming to reclaim championship titles.

The Australian fighter's last bout saw her drop the IBF female bantamweight title, which she won by beating María Cecilia Román in March 2022 and successfully defended against Shannon O'Connell that December.

However, she lost the belt in her second title defense. Now, with her sights set on gold once again, Bridges revealed that she continued training throughout her pregnancy.

Desperate to Make a Comeback

Bridges said, "Training what I can and what I can do. Trying to keep myself fit and same I'm in the gym. I'm training a friend. I'm training for her while prepping her for her fights as well, so helping others fighters as well. While I'm not in full force.

"I've got very itchy knuckles, and I'm hanging to get back into the ring big time." She even joked she missed the cardio side of things.

The Australian fighter, who has embraced Yorkshire as her second home, has competed in Leeds for three of her last four fights—and jokingly hinted at a future return to the city. Bridges aims to step back into the ring by the end of 2025.

Brook, now retired, enjoyed an illustrious career with 43 fights, losing on just three occasions. Known as 'Special K,' he held the IBF welterweight title from 2014 to 2017, challenged for a unified middleweight world title in 2016, and was ranked the world's top active welterweight by The Ring magazine in 2017.