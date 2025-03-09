Xavier Worthy Arrested on Assault Charges Against Family Member as Chiefs Star Receiver Faces 10 Years in Prison

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on Friday night on an assault charge, according to online records reviewed by the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old rookie, who played a crucial role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 win just weeks ago, was arrested for allegedly strangling a family or household member.

Jail records indicate he was charged with "assault against a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation." If convicted, Worthy could face up to 10 years in prison. As of Saturday morning, he remained in custody without bail. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the circumstances of the arrest, as more details are awaited.

Jailed for Strangling Family Member

At just 21 years old, Worthy is already engaged, having proposed to sprinter Tia Jones last July. The couple recently announced they had bought a home together in Williamson County, Texas, though it remains unclear if that is where the alleged incident on Friday took place.

A standout speedster from the Texas Longhorns, Worthy was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He made an impressive impact during his rookie season, recording 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

His postseason performances were equally notable, as he caught a touchdown in the AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills and added two more in the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In response to his arrest, a Chiefs spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the organization is "aware" of the situation and is currently "gathering information."

This is the second straight offseason in which a Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has faced legal issues in Texas.

Dirty Chiefs

In March 2024, Rashee Rice was caught speeding in a Lamborghini Urus on highways in the Dallas area when he and his associates, driving other vehicles, were involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Videos that later went viral showed Rice fleeing the crash scene on foot. According to a report from WFAA, authorities found 10.8 grams of marijuana inside the Lamborghini, an amount classified as a Class B misdemeanor in Texas.

Despite the incident, as well as a civil lawsuit stemming from the crash and an unrelated assault charge that was later dismissed, Rice did not receive any disciplinary action from the NFL in 2024.

At the time of April's draft, the Chiefs didn't know about Rice's potential punishment in the case. With his status unclear, Kansas City opted to move up in the draft, acquiring the Buffalo Bills' No. 28 pick to select Xavier Worthy.

That decision would later prove costly for Buffalo, as Worthy caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter of their playoff matchup, helping the Chiefs to a 32-29 win over the Bills.

Worthy is now set to begin the second year of his four-year, $13 million rookie contract.