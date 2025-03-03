'Slava Ukraini': Daryl Hannah Shows Her Support for Ukraine with Unexpected Off-Script Political Statement at Oscars 2025

Oscar presenter Daryl Hannah criticized former President Donald Trump with an unscripted political remark while honoring Ukraine on Sunday. The 64-year-old Kill Bill actress stepped onto the stage at the 97th Academy Awards to present the Best Film Editing award. At the beginning of her segment, she said "Slava Ukraini," which means "Glory to Ukraine."

Hannah's tribute received loud applause from the star-studded audience. Her remark came after a tense exchange earlier this week between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office regarding Russia's war in Ukraine. After her unexpected statement, the environmental activist went on to present the Best Editing award to Anora director Sean Baker.

Showing Her Support for Ukraine

The Chicago-born actress looked stylish in a partially unbuttoned white silk blouse, revealing a black bustier underneath. She completed her outfit with black bell-bottom pants and let her signature blonde hair flow over her shoulders.

Her comment comes after Trump abruptly threw Zelensky out of the White House after a heated argument between the two leaders on Friday.

The extraordinary incident left Ukraine's future in question as the nation continues its struggle for survival. The heated exchange, unlike anything previously witnessed in a public Oval Office meeting, was broadcast globally. During the confrontation, Trump shouted at Zelensky, "You're risking World War III."

Hannah has been in a relationship with 79-year-old musician and lifelong activist Neil Young since 2014, and the couple tied the knot in 2018.

Her diverse filmography includes several memorable roles, such as Pris Stratton in Ridley Scott's dystopian classic Blade Runner (1982), Cathy Featherstone in Summer Lovers (1982), and the lovable mermaid Madison in Ron Howard's Splash (1984).

In 2017, Hannah publicly spoke out against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, now 72. Hannah alleged that Weinstein aggressively pounded on her hotel door during the Cannes Film Festival in France, terrifying her to the point that she fled through a window.

In another account shared with Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker, she recalled Weinstein asking if he could "touch her breasts."

Always Vocal

She also claimed that after rejecting his advances, Weinstein retaliated against her professionally. Weinstein, who has consistently denied any non-consensual encounters, was convicted of rape in February 2020.

Beyond her film career, Hannah—who has been a vegetarian since she was 11—is widely recognized for her passionate activism, particularly on environmental issues.

She has taken part in several protests, often leading to her arrest. In 2013, she was detained at the White House alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Conor Kennedy during a climate demonstration opposing the Keystone Pipeline.

The 97th Academy Awards celebrate the top films of 2024, with the glamorous event taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Conan O'Brien, 61, is making his Oscars hosting debut, humorously remarking, "I only agreed to host so I could get invited."

This year's ceremony features an unusually unpredictable race in several major categories, including Best Picture and most of the acting awards.

The dramedy Anora, which follows the story of a sex worker who weds the spoiled son of a Russian oligarch, dominated the awards, taking home five Oscars, including the prestigious Best Picture award.