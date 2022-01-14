How Did Adalia Rose Williams Die? Star YouTuber with Progeria Who Inspired Millions Dies Aged 15

YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams, who suffered from a rare genetic disease and had touched millions of hearts with her inspiring content has died. She was just 15 years old. Williams, who was diagnosed as a baby with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome passed away on Wednesday evening, according to her Facebook page.

With over 70 million visits to her YouTube channel, Williams charmed young and old with her outgoing personality. She didn't allow herself to be defeated, despite the fact that her illness made her suffer by affecting the functionality of different organs and tissues of the body. Her death is being mourned by millions of her fans including some of the biggest names from showbiz.

Gone too Soon

The rare form of progeria made Williams look like an old woman, despite her young age. But even then, she was loved and liked by millions. News of her death was announced by her family on Wednesday on her Facebook page. She passed away around 7 pm.

Her family also mentioned that she touched millions of people and left the biggest mark on all who had the opportunity to meet her. "She came into [life] quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it," read the heartbreaking post, which has received upwards of 714,000 reactions, 138,000 comments and 93,000 shares.

"She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves." Her family thanked Williams' loyal followers that "love and supported her," and asked for privacy as they mourn her loss.

Williams' family also thanked the medical team and nurses who took care of Williams, as they kept her healthy for years. However, they did not disclose the exact causes of her death.

Given the rare genetic conditions it was known that Williams would die at a young age â€” in all probability in her teens. She too knew her fate but still was full of life and won millions of hearts with her inspiring content on life.

An Inspiring Life

Her inspiring content helped her win a huge fan following. The Youtuber had earned more than 12 million followers onFacebook and over two million subscribers on YouTube, where she shared her struggle in life, as well as showing off her dances and her passion for music. Her last video was uploaded a month ago and has thousands of views.

Following the announcement of her death, thousands of Williams' fans and followers issued their condolences to her family, including designer Michael Costello, who had designed a pair of custom-made dresses for the famous YouTuber in honor of her 13th birthday in 2019.

"My heart is broken," Costello captioned a collection of videos of the fashion-loving teen on Instagram. "I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying. Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel."

Her followers too are heartbroken. "I loved her so much," one follower from India posted. "She has been an inspiration to many and has touched millions of lives."

"What a beautiful bright light she was and will continue to be through all the lives she touched," wrote another fan. The reaction was similar on Instagram also.

Williams' death was quite tragic. Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, â€” also known as the "Benjamin Button" disease â€” is believed to be the most severe form of progeria. Three weeks prior to her death, Williams lost her hearing.

The syndrome currently lacks a cure and causes rapid aging, accompanied by slowed growth and hair loss. According to the Progeria Research Foundation, around 400 children worldwide are currently living with the disease.