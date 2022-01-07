Britney Spears Shares Nude Instagram Photos as She Talks About 'Free Woman Energy'

Britney Spears is enjoying her freedom and that can be understood from the kind of photos she has been posting lately on social media. But on Thursday she left very little to the imagination by posting her complete nude photos on Instagram. According to the singer, this is her way of celebrating her independence.

Understandably, Spears has left behind her conservatorship battle behind and enjoying her life to the hilt. And her hot bare-all snaps speak a lot about her present state of mind. Speaks has earlier courted controversy for posting her nude photos but she isn't among the ones to stop. The photos look a bit racy but there's isn't complete nudity if seen from a different angle.

Britney Bares it All

Spears, 40, posted two of her completely nude photos on Instagram on Thursday. However, she strategically covers her left nipple and nether region with a pink flower and hear emojis, while her right arm covers her right nipple.

"Free woman energy has never felt better," the popstar captioned the photos that see her wearing nothing but a white choker and matching knee-high socks.

Spears looks stunning in the photos that has left her fans drooling over the snaps. The racy photos immediately went viral and has garnered more than a million likes in just hours.

However, the Grammy Award-winning singer turned off the comments for her latest skin-baring post. And she has a reason behind doing that. The singer recently said that she reads the comments after posting all her photos and she has realized that people are "absolutely" hateful toward her.

Independent Forever

The "Slumber Party" singer had earlier too posted racy photos and for her, these photos are a way of celebrating freedom. In the first picture, Spears is posing in what looks like the dressing room area in her home. In the second photo, she's in the same area, but gives the camera an intense stare.

She seems to be telling her haters that she's back and better than ever. She also seems to be sending the message that no one can tell her what to do now.

Spears followed up the nude photos with some pictures of her in a pink bikini. She says this is the first high-waisted bikini she has ever owned.

The singer has been on a high and free like never before ever since her conservatorship ended in November 2021. However, according to her attorney, she still has a financial "safety net" in place. Spears, who didn't attend the court hearing, shared her joy on Twitter after the decision was made.

"Good God, I love my fans so much it's crazy," posted Spears. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day! Best day ever... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney," she had tweeted in November.

Since then, she has time and again posted her racy photos expressing her freedom. In November, she celebrated by sharing a series of nude photos from a tropical vacation with her fiancÃ©, Sam Asghari, on social media.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody !!!!" Britney wrote alongside the snapshots, which also used pink flower emojis to conceal her privates.