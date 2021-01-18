A Russian Instagram weight loss influencer, who shocked her fans by marrying her stepson after divorcing his dad, has given birth to his baby, according to reports. Marina Balmasheva, 35, married her new husband Vladimir 'Vova' Shavyrin, now 21, ahead of welcoming their baby girl, who has not yet been named.

Balmasheva and Shavyrin's little girl was born on Saturday in a maternity hospital in Krasnodar, weighing slightly over 8 pounds. Balmasheva is a popular weight-loss blogger in Russia with more than half a million followers, after she lost eight stone and shared images of her "journey". However, her new husband Shavyrin was not present at the birth.

Mother of Stepson's Daughter

On Saturday, Balmasheva posted photos with the newborn but made sure not to show the face of the child. Marina said: "Dad does not want to show our daughter yet, that's why the view is only from the back.

"We are thinking about the name," she added. However, Shavyrin was not present at the birth. It's not known if it was due to Covid-19 restrictions or hospital policy or personal choice. Fewer fathers in Russia attend births of their children than in the West.

The Russian blogger, who has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, has known Vladimir since he was seven after previously being married to his father Alexey Shavyrin, 45, who now cares for their five adopted children. She fell in love with him after he returned from university during a break. Following that she divorced his dad so they could be together.

Happy Together

Balmasheva said in an Instagram post that everything is fine with the child although she had to go through a lot of pain just before the child' birth. She said she was a 'complete mess' after the birth which followed her waters breaking as she watched Game of Thrones. "Everything is very good with us," she said. "[The baby] did not sleep too well at night, but [she] has been sleeping since 6am."

Balmasheva has been constantly updating her fans about her pregnancy for months now. Earlier, she also revealed to her followers how she went through a succession of plastic surgery treatments to make herself attractive to her new spouse who she calls "the most charming blue-eyes in the world".

However, she has been accused by her former husband of seducing his son and marrying him. Alexey had earlier said that his son did not have a girlfriend before her and the two were not shy to have sex while he was at home. He reportedly had said, "I would have forgiven her cheating, if it wasn't my son. She was running to my son's bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping. After that she was coming back and lying in bed with me as if nothing had happened."

Balmasheva, however, shared with her followers that she respects Alexey. "He is a good person and a wonderful father to our children."