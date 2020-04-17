Hospital Playlist delivered another interesting episode this week. Episode 6 introduced the first official onscreen couple of this medical drama and they are Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Soon. Next week, the drama will feature their first date while focussing on the various challenges faced by Ahn Chi Young as he tries to impress Chae Song Hwa.

The medical drama will be back with episode 7 on tvN next Thursday, April 23, at 9 pm KST. The episode is likely to be packed with a lot of interesting elements, like Ahn Jeong Won dealing with a bribery case, Lee Ik Joon planning a trip with his friends and Ahn Chi Young trying his hands-on surgery.

Chae Song Hwa's diagnosis and Kim Jun Wan's romance

But before getting into the details of this episode, here is a quick recap of episode 6 – This week, the mini-series focussed on Chae Song Hwa's health problems, the relationship between Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Soon, the efforts made by Jang Gyeo Wool to impress Ahn Jeong Won and the family problems of Yang Seok Hyeong.

Chae Song Hwa was worried about being diagnosed with breast cancer, but the biopsy reported was negative and she was the happiest person to know that. For Kim Jun Wan, the episode was packed up with a lot of tension as he patiently waited for Lee Ik Soon's reply. When she finally accepted his love, he forgot about everything else and just focussed on her.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jeong Won was busy trying to save the life of a six-month-old baby and Jang Gyeo Wool was trying out everything to impress him. But she was disappointed to know that he did not visit her even once when she was admitted in the ER due to an allergic reaction. In the meantime, Yang Seok Hyeong was thinking about a way to convince his mother for officially ending her relationship with his father.

What to expect in Hospital Playlist episode 7?

tvN has released a promo for the upcoming episode and it mainly focuses on the relationship between Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Soon. In the short clip, the first official couple of this mini-series can be seen enjoying their first date. The video also featured Kim Jun Wan's friends suspecting him for going on a blind date without informing them.

The promo video then teased happy moments for Ahn Chi Young and Ahn Jeong Won. Ahn Chi Young may get a chance to lead a complicated surgery as Ahn Jeong Won successfully saves the life of a six-month-old baby. To know more about the upcoming episode, the series' followers will have to tune into tvN next Thursday, April 23, at 9 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first six episodes of the medical drama online on the official website of tvN.

Watch the promo below: