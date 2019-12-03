A Wise Doctor's Life or Doctor Playbook is a new Korean drama (Kdrama) scheduled to premiere on tvN. It stars Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho and Yoo Yeon Seok in lead roles.

This medical drama is the next big project by Reply series creators Shin Won Ho and Lee Woo Jung. Director Won Ho described it as a mini-series with no thrilling plot or a dramatic storyline. According to him, it revolves around the various challenges faced by doctors, patients, nurses and other hospital staffs in their day to day lives.

Here are five things to know about the new TV series A Wise Doctor's Life:

Cast: The mini-series will portray Jung Suk, Dae Myung, Kyung Ho, Mi Do and Yeon Seok in lead roles. They will appear in the show as doctors and long-time friends. Other cast members of the show include Kim Hae Sook, Jung Moon Sung, Moon Tae Yu, Shin Hyun Bin, Kim Jun Han, Choi Young Joon, Ahn Eun Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, Kim Hye In, Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Soo Jin, Bae Hyun Sung and Choi Young Woo.

Plot: As mentioned above, the creators of the series are tight-lipped about the plot. The only thing that is known about its storyline is that it revolves around the lives of people in a hospital, including doctors, nurses and patients.

Premiere Date: A Wise Doctor's Life is expected to premiere in March 2020 on tvN.

Episodes and Duration: The mini-series will consist of 16 episodes and the length of each episode will be 60 minutes.

Director's Note: This is what director Won Ho has to say about his upcoming project (via Soompi):

"Doctor Playbook' is a project I started while thinking about telling the stories of people who live through an atmosphere filled with birth, old age, sickness, and death. As I have always done, I filled it with ordinary and everyday stories. I gathered actors who can show the strength of ordinary, trivial, and everyday stories. I will work to create a project with a high level of perfection especially as I am working with these actors."