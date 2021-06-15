Hospital Playlist Brings Back Residents Jang Gyeo Ul, Chu Min Ha, in Season 2 with New Changes

Ahead of the premiere, the producers of Hospital Playlist season 2 have released new stills of supporting casts Shin Hyun Been, Ahn Eun Jin, Jung Moon Sung, and Ha Yoon Kyung. The tvN medical drama brings back its residents Jang Gyeo Ul, Chu Min Ha, Do Jae Hak, and Heo Sun Bin in the new sequel.

In the photos, all the four residents are enjoying their regular schedules at the Yulje Medical Center. While Gyeo Ul is busy preparing for an upcoming surgery, Min Ha seems to be interacting with a patient, and Jae Hak is probably enjoying a short break. For Sun Bin, work is important than anything else in life.

Meet busy bee Jang Gyeo Ul, bold and beautiful Chu Min Ha, smiling Do Jae Hak, and confused Heo Sun Bin below:

Producers Tease New Developments for Residents in Hospital Playlist Season 2

The producers of Hospital Playlist season 2 also teased new developments for all four doctors. In the new sequel, Gyeo Ul will have to work harder as she is the only resident in the department of surgery. She may also have to find some time out of her busy schedule to meet pediatric surgeon Ahn Jung Won. Watch the premiere episode on tvN this Thursday, June 17, to know about the new developments of their relationship.

For Min Ha, it is time to share some of her adventurous stories with the viewers. She is sure to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with her actions. But viewers can look forward to Jae Hak to ease the mood. The medical drama will continue to feature his hilarious chemistry with cardiac surgeon Kim Jun Wan.

In the meantime, Sun Bin is returning with some noticeable changes. The followers of this medical drama get to watch her working hard as a doctor. The viewers will also get to see a changing attitude of Sun Bin towards her relationship with others in the new sequel.

Hospital Playlist season 2 will premiere on tvN this Thursday, June 17, at 9 pm KST with Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi DO, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, and Kim Dae Myung in lead roles. K-drama fans can watch the medical drama online here.