With just a week left for the premiere of Hospital Playlist season 2, director Shin Won Ho and lead casts – Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do -- shared several details about the show through an online press conference. The press meet was held on Thursday, July 10, in front of the Yulje Medical Center set.

During the event that began with the self-introduction of main casts, director Won Ho and the actors spoke about the differences between seasons 1 and 2 of this popular medical drama. They also dished about changing relationships for central characters and teased romance for the doctors of Yulje Medical Center. They even revealed that the new sequel will begin with a time jump.

Changing Relationships and Romance for Central Characters of Hospital Playlist Season 2

Cast member Jung Suk, who portrays general surgeon Lee Ik Jun in the mini-series, asked K-drama fans to look forward to the changing relationships between the central characters in the new sequel. While some of the characters will continue to maintain their friendships, others may take their relationship to the next level.

The medical drama concluded its first season by teasing romance for Ik Jun, Chae Song Hwa, Ahn Jeong Won, and Jang Gyeo Wool. In the last episode of season 1, Ik Jun and his long-time friend Song Hwa were confused about taking their relationships to the next level. According to some K-drama fans, these two characters are likely to take the central stage in the second season without getting involved in a romantic relationship.

But for Jeong Won and Gyeo Wool, the new sequel could be packed with hugs, kisses, secret dates, and romantic meetings. The followers of this medical drama are looking forward to seeing them as an official couple of Yulje Medical Center in the first episode of season 2.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 to Begin with a Time Jump

Meanwhile, director Won Ho revealed that the new sequel of this popular medical drama will start with a time jump. The viewers will get to know more about it through several flashback sequences. He also dished deeper relationships between the central characters and some good musical performances from Jung Suk and the team.

Actor Dae Myung, who portrays gynecologist Yang Seok Hyeong in the mini-series, also said the main highlight of this season is the band. According to him, the lead casts worked hard and improved their skills to do better in the new sequel.

In the meantime, cast members Mi Do, Yeon Seok, and Kyung Ho asked the viewers to check out the stories of patients, the residents, and other staff members of Yulje Medical Center in the second season. In this sequel, the K-drama fans will know more about the residents and their relationships with the central characters.

Hospital Playlist season 2 will premiere on tvN next Thursday, June 17, at 9 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can watch this medical drama by tuning in to the broadcasting channel. They can also stream the show with subtitles through various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: