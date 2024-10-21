Arkansas Doctor Loses License After Getting Caught on Camera Engaging in Sexual Acts with Staff

The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended the license of a Blytheville physician over allegations of sexual misconduct and having an inappropriate relationship with a patient, against the doctor, according to officials.

The Arkansas State Medical Board issued an emergency order of suspension charging Dr. David Diffine with violations of the Medical Practices Act and Board Regulations on Oct. 14, 2024.

Diffine was Caught on Camera Engaging in a Sexual Act with His Staff in Front of Other Staff Members

Diffine engaged "in sexual contact, sexual relations, or romantic relationship with a patient," according to the order.

The Board first received a complaint on July 17, 2024 which said Diffine engaged in sexual contact with his staff, who were also his patients. The order goes on further to state Diffine sexually harassed these same individuals.

The complaint was accompanied by a video showing Diffine performing a sexual act with a staff member while other staff members were present and walking throughout the clinic naked, according to the order.

Diffine's 'Perverse' Behavior Raised Concerns About a 'Sexual Compulsive Disorder'

"The perverse behavior leads to concerns about a sexual compulsive disorder or paraphilia which may in fact cross boundaries with his delivery of medical care. Simply, the interaction with his office staff suggest an entanglement in his medical practice. Given these additional concerns, I would recommend that he have a more formal professional evaluation for safety to practice," said Dr. Bradley Diner of the Arkansas Medical Foundation upon viewing the video of Diffine's alleged misconduct.

In the order the board described Dr.Diffine as a exhibiting an "ongoing danger to the public in his continued practice of medicine."

A hearing for Dr. Diffine is set for Dec. 6, 2024 hearing in Little Rock, to determine whether his license, should be revoked or suspended, or whether other sanctions should be given as punishment.