Sabrina Carpenter Faces Social Media Backlash for Acting Out X-Rated Move at LA Concert as Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

Sabrina Carpenter has sparked a heated reaction online after simulating oral sex with a microphone on stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Monday. While she has previously acted several raunchy bedroom positions during her performance of her hit song "Juno" over her Short n' Sweet Tour, social media users slammed the singer for going too far this time.

However, several of her fans have also defended her saying that it was just part of the overall act. One user on X commented, " Sabrina is one step away from launching an OnlyFans at this point," after seeing a video of Carpenter kneeling and performing a provocative move.

Sabrina Sparks Outrage

Another fan asked: "Can she stop sexualizing herself for 1 minute? LITERAL children are watching this, not just at the concert but also as it keeps appearing on my niece's YouTube."

In reaction to the flood of comments questioning the former Disney Channel star's choices, one person reminded critics that Carpenter is "not an artist for kids anymore."

Supporters of Carpenter said that she is a "grown woman" and advised parents not to bring their children to her shows if they disapprove.

Despite that, many X users described Carpenter's latest performance as "distasteful" and "vulgar."

One user even suggested that if she wants to behave like a "porn actress," Carpenter should limit her concerts to a specific age group. "She should especially warn people before they buy their tickets. Her audience is made up of children," one furious X user tweeted.

In Carpenter's sexually charged song Juno, she sings about being so captivated by someone that she desires them to father her child.

Since beginning her tour on June 20, the Espresso singer, who is up for six Grammy Awards, has stunned audiences by performing various sexual positions while singing the line, "Have you ever tried this one?"

During this part of her performance, she has reenacted positions like the reverse cowgirl, the splits, and the traditional missionary pose.

Defending Her Sexually Charged Moves

In October, Carpenter responded to criticism after facing backlash for her provocative outfits and concert routines. "You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," she told Time.

"And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that's OK."

During her Emails I Can't Send Tour and while opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, the star improvised a new, provocative outro for her song Nonsense at each show.

While speaking about her Nonsense tradition to Cosmopolitan, Carpenter mused: "It's funny too, writing the outros, because I feel like I've learned a lot more about sexuality through writing those than people think."

"I think people think I'm just obnoxiously horny," she noted. "When in reality, writing them comes from the ability to not be fearful of your sexuality as opposed to just not being able to put it down."

Carpenter is currently dating with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who appeared alongside her in the Please Please Please music video. The pair first sparked dating rumors in December 2023.

They officially confirmed their relationship at a Grammys party in February but mostly kept quiet about it in public. However, last month, she opened up about casting her real-life boyfriend as her on-screen love interest in the Please Please Please video, which was released in June.