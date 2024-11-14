Missouri Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Paying Students to Engage in Sexual Acts with Her

A teacher for the Dixon School District was arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday, Nov. 12 on 19 charges, including statutory rape and sexual contact with a juvenile, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).

Carissa Smith has been charged with eight counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual misconduct with a student, three counts of sexual contact with a student, two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 18 years old, one count of patronizing prostitution and two counts of hindering prosecution.

According to online court records, Smith was a teacher in the Dixon R-I School District. She began as a substitute teacher for Dixon Middle School in 2022 and 2023. She was then hired as a Paraprofessional for the high school for the 2023-24 school year and was later hired as a long-term substitute until her resignation in August 2024.

Smith Allegedly Offered Money to Students in Exchange for Sex at Her Residence, Provided Alcohol, Marijuana to Them

Investigators say the incidents happened from August of 2023 to September of 2024. After interviewing multiple victims, PCSD says Smith offered money to students in exchange for sex or oral sex, mainly at her residence. One victim stated they had sex with Smith when they were in middle school.

The probable cause statement also accuses Smith of providing marijuana and alcohol to students and letting them smoke and drink in her presence as well as sending inappropriate photos of herself to a victim through Snapchat.

Smith is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center with a $250,000 cash or surety bond. PCSD says she may face more charges after they interview more victims.

District Superintendent Sent Parents a Letter

The superintendent of Dixon R-I, Travis Bohrer, sent a letter to parents in the wake of Smith's about the arrest. Bohrer said in the letter that they knew of the allegations earlier, but could not share due to the law enforcement investigation.

He said the district worked with the Missouri Children's Division and law enforcement. They also were in contact with affected families. He ended the letter by asking families with questions to contact him at (573) 759-7163, ext. 1, the Missouri Children's Division at 1 (800) 392-3738, or Pulaski County Sheriff's Department Detective Chance Shoecraft at (573) 774-6196, ext. 438.