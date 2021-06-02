HORRIFYING: Bangladeshi Bar Worker in Spain Slices off Boss' Penis after He Tried to Rape Her

A woman bar worker in Spain has been arrested after she sliced off her boss' penis with a knife after he allegedly tried to rape her. The unidentified woman told officers that she was trying to resist a sex attack at a bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca, near Barcelona, at around midnight on Tuesday.

Unable to stop her boss, the woman grabbed the knife and cut off her alleged attacker's manhood on Tuesday night, according to Euro Weekly News. The woman described as a Bangladeshi national in her 30s, called police to admit to the assault, saying she was trying to resist a sex attack, according to the Daily Mail.

Deadly Defense

Officers arrived at the scene following the complaint made by the bar worker. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital for an emergency hospital so that medics could reattach his sliced penis. It was not immediately clear if the operation had been successessul.

Euro Weekly News reported that the man has been arrested for the crime of sexual assault along with woman. The Bangladeshi woman in her 30s has admitted to have sliced her boss' penis when he made a sudden attack on her while no one was at the bar.

According to police sources, the woman had told them she had been harassed for months and had been forced to have sex on several occasions by her boss. The sexual assaults had become a regular affair and on the night of the incident the man once again tried to have sex with her. However, she refused and then her boss tried to rape her.

This time she tried to defend herself and assaulted him with a knife which was lying nearby on a bar table. Finally, she chopped of his penis while the man shouted in pain as blood started gushing out.

In Self Defense

The woman realized that the man could die because of the excessive bleeding decided to call up the police and ask for help. Once officers reached they found the man lying on the floor and profusely bleeding. The Bangladeshi woman then told the reason behind the assault.

The woman is presently being held at a nearby police station following her early-hours arrest. Detectives have opened an investigation into her claims that she was acting in self-defense and have not ruled chances of the bar owner getting charged for attempted rape and sexual harassment once he is well enough to be quizzed.

A spokesman for the regional Mossos d'Esquadra police force confirmed on Tuesday: "A woman has been arrested for a crime of wounding following an incident around midnight at a bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca. The arrest happened in the early hours of this morning."

"She said she had cut off her boss's penis as he tried to sexually assault her. Her claims are being investigated and the bar owner may be arrested once the hospital say he is well enough to be questioned," he added.

The man's nationality has not been officially revealed, although he is also thought to be from Bangladesh or Pakistan.