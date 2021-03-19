Who is Effie? 24-Yr-Old Woman Accuses Armie Hammer of 'Violently' Raping Her for 4 Hours in 2017

Actor Armie Hammer was accused on Thursday of "violently" raping one of his ex-girlfriends, who claims he abused her "mentally, emotionally and sexually" for hours when the two were in a relationship. The 24-year-old woman, who identified herself only as 'Effie', went public with her accusations alleging Hammer of raping her during a terrifying four-hour ordeal on April 24, 2017.

Interestingly, Hammer was already married at that time. The Thursday afternoon press conference by Effie serves as the latest installment in the long list of claims made against Hammer lately. However, Hammer reportedly has denied Effie's rape allegation and maintains that the relationship was consensual.

Bombshell Revelations

The at Thursday afternoon press conference, Effie sobbed as she talked. She was with her attorney, Gloria Allred, while as she made the shocking allegations. Effie claimed that Hammer, who was married at the time, "repeatedly slammed her head against a wall" during the encounter, leaving her with bruises to her face.

She also said that she feared for her life throughout her time with Hammer, who has also been accused by other women of being into cannibalistic fantasies.

"He became increasingly more violent. During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," she said as she sobbed. Effie also alleged that Hammer once whipped her feet with a crop - an act that left her in pain for a week.

"He left with no concern for my well-being. During and since this attack, I have lived in fear of him," she stated. She then said that the Social Network star's alleged abuse escalated to rape on April 24, 2017, when she was just 20 years old. Effie said that during that attack, Hammer "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and left her bruised.

Suicidal Thoughts

Effie said that the abuse who so painful that she also considered committing suicide during that period. "I met Armie Hammer on Facebook in 2016 when I was 20 years old, I fell in love with him instantly," said Effie.

However, Effie said that at one point suicide was the only choice left with her. "I could not comprehend or overcome what he did to me. I lost interest in living. I just wanted the pain to stop," she shared.

Effie's attorney Allred claimed that there are photographs of Effie's "visible injuries." Effie shared a photograph of herself and Armie Hammer, which Allred claims was taken "prior to the incident that she alleges."

Allred further confirmed that Effie has handed over all the possible evidences to investigators, but said no charges have been filed.

When asked if Effie was behind the social media account "House of Effie," which first leaked DMs alleged to be from Hammer that described fantasies of rape and cannibalism, Allred said she had "no comment."

Hammer, however, has denied Effie's accusations, describing it as "outrageous" in a statement released by his lawyer. Following the press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department has launched a sexual assault investigation.

At the time of the alleged rape, Hammer was married to TV personality Elizabeth Chambers. She filed for divorce in July 2020. The actor came in the spotlight after a series of graphic texts, allegedly between him and several women, showed Hammer talking about drinking their blood, describing scenes of sexual control, and references to cannibalism.