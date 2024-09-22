Birmingham Mass Shooting: Four Dead and a Dozen Injured Near University of Alabama in Late-Night Bar Attack

A deadly shooting late Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, left four people dead and dozens injured. The tragic incident took place in the Five Points South area, near the University of Alabama, around 11 p.m. local time. The area is known for its popular restaurants and bars.

Birmingham Police confirmed the shooting on social media, stating that officers arrived to find multiple victims with gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are still searching for the suspects responsible.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald provided further details, confirming that three victims—two men and one woman—were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to a hospital but died from their injuries. In total, dozens of people were injured, with four in critical condition.

"We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area," Fitzgerald said. He expressed deep concern for those still fighting for their lives, stating that at least four victims remain in life-threatening condition. Other victims have suffered various injuries.

The police believe multiple shooters were involved. "We believe multiple shooters fired several shots into a group of people," Fitzgerald said. As of Sunday morning, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is focusing on identifying the perpetrators, and local businesses and the public have been urged to provide surveillance footage or any information that could help.

Several law enforcement agencies have joined the Birmingham Police in investigating the scene and surrounding areas. Authorities are working to gather evidence and are paying special attention to any video recordings of the incident.

Fitzgerald addressed the ongoing issue of gun violence, assuring the public that law enforcement will not rest until the suspects are apprehended. "We are going to do everything we possibly can to uncover, identify, and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people," he said.

He also pointed to a broader concern regarding the rise in gun-related incidents. "These mass shootings have more to do with culture than criminality. We're seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets," Fitzgerald added.

As the investigation continues, residents of Birmingham and the surrounding communities are left grappling with the aftermath of yet another tragic shooting. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in bringing those responsible to justice.