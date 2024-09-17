Elaine DePrince: Mother of Trailblazing Ballerina Michaela DePrince Dies Just a Day after Daughter's Sudden Death at 29

The mother of the late ballerina Michaela DePrince has died just over 24 hours after her daughter's unexpected death at the age of 29. Elaine 'Mamma E' DePrince tragically passed away on Wednesday, September 11, just a day after the sudden loss of her adoptive daughter Michaela, according to a Facebook post by family spokesperson Jessica Volinski.

The family of Michaela DePrince has not revealed the exact cause of death of the young dancer, who gained a devoted following by sharing her journey from being an orphan who fled violence in Sierra Leone to becoming a globally recognized ballerina. Her mother's death now is a double tragedy for the family.

Family Shattered

"The last few days have been even more difficult than most people realize because the family has also been dealing with the death of Michaela's adoptive mother Elaine DePrince," Volinski wrote.

"Her mother Elaine, died during a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery on September 11th. Michaela died before Elaine and Elaine did not know of Michaela's passing at the time of her procedure."

"As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated. The only way we can make sense of the senseless is that Elaine, who had already lost three children many years ago, was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child."

"What the family is going through right now is truly unimaginably painful. Grieving two family members who died within a 24 hour period is tragic and devastating. We continue to ask for privacy and appreciate you directing anyone sharing incorrect information and speculation to this post."

Michaela's unexpected death was revealed by her spokesperson on Friday. Over the weekend, reports emerged about Michaela's haunting final Instagram post.

In her last post, she shared a photo of herself in an all-black Nike outfit, captioned with a peace sign emoji. The post also featured Khalid's song "Better," which includes the lyrics, "Nothing feels better than this, nothing feels better."

Mystery Over Death Continues

Born Mabinty Mangura, Michaela endured malnutrition and abuse in an orphanage during her early years before being adopted by Elaine and Charles DePrince in New Jersey when she was four. The DePrince family has 11 children, with nine being adopted.

Michaela rose to fame at 17 after appearing on Dancing with the Stars and is perhaps best known for her starring role in Beyoncé's Lemonade music video.

Announcing her death on Friday, DePrince's spokesperson said her "artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond."

"Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us," the statement read.

"She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.

"Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her."

In a 2012 interview with the Associated Press, DePrince shared the pivotal moment in the orphanage when she knew she wanted to become a dancer.

DePrince was a passionate humanitarian, frequently advocating for children impacted by conflict and violence.

As an Ambassador for War Child Holland, she regularly traveled to developing countries to offer dance classes to orphans and children, her sister shared on Instagram.

She recounted seeing a photo of a ballerina on the cover of a magazine and "all I can remember is she looked really, really happy." From that point on, DePrince was determined "to become just like her."

Explaining her tragic backstory, she told the outlet: "I lost both my parents, so I was there (the orphanage) for about a year and I wasn't treated very well because I had vitiligo (a skin condition)."

"We were ranked as numbers and number 27 was the least favorite and that was my number, so I got the least amount of food, the least amount of clothes and what not."